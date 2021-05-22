I haven’t seen all that much manga and anime. I haven’t seen all of Hayao Miyazaki’s films by any means, but I have seen a few of the genre’s touchstone movies, like “Akira” and “Ghost in the Shell.” I also liked more recent entries like “Your Face” and “Weathering With You.” Truth be told, the real anime fan in the family is my cousin Brett; when I visited his place in Louisiana, he pretty much had a comfortable recliner, a giant TV and three boxes of anime videos. His knowledge of the genre puts mine to shame.
So, I don’t see flicks like “Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train” (Sony-Toho-Aniplex-Ufotable, 2020, 117 min.) every day. It’s one of the boldest, craziest blasts of comic kinetic energy I’ve ever seen. I’ve been going to the Elmira Drive-In for more than a decade and I can say that my weekend screening was hands-down the best audio-visual experience I’ve ever had there, the best drive-in experience I’ve ever had. Constant Companion was in agreement; the sound and picture were immaculate.
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and written and produced by Ufotable, “Demon Slayer” is a theatrical sequel to a TV series on Netflix, but it works for newcomers as well. Five demon slayers board a Harry Potter-esque train in order to combat any demon attacks. The characters are helpfully color-coded: Tanjiro wears a green and black checkered cloak, Nezuko, a young girl, lives in a basket hauled by Zenitsu, a cowardly type clad in shades of dandelion, and Inosuke is a muscle-bound kid who wears a boar’s head. Then there’s The Flame, Hashira Kyōjurō Rengoku, the rock star of slayers. His entire clan has hair that looks like licks of fire, or autumn leaves.
The slayers end up being put to sleep and imprisoned in their own dreams while the evil Emmu begins casting various spells. More than that I shall not reveal. The action and intrigue are well staged and sustained; there’s a lot of inner monologuing as the slayers ponder their own powers and bravery and weaknesses. I especially liked the way that each character’s emotional state is reflected in several different animation styles from realism to abstract to surrealism; each character seems to have about six to eight different ways of being seen.
There’s nothing else out there quite like “Demon Slayer”.
***
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix-Columbia-Sony Pictures Animation-Lord Miller Productions-One Cool Films, 2021, 109 min.) was originally intended for theatrical release but due to COVID, it was sold to Netflix; see it on the best screen with the best sound that you can find.
A mark of a great movie is how fresh and well-thought out it is despite a generic high concept premise. You think you’ve seen it before: a dysfunctional family battles an army of robots. But “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” produced by Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“The Lego Movie”), is as funny, well-structured and surprising as the best Pixar movies.
Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson), the older daughter, is a classic misfit who can’t wait to escape her suffocating family — Danny McBride voices the dad, a dead ringer for comedian Brian Posehn, Maya Rudolph is the mousy mom, and director and co-writer Mike Rianda plays dinosaur-obsessed younger brother Aaron — and go to film school and make movies. Her dad cancels her plane ticket and decides to take her across the country on one last family road trip. They stop at a dinosaur-themed rest stop when the robots attack.
I wouldn’t want to spoil the way the plot unfolds, because the story is half the fun. Miller and Lord also produced “Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse,” and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” continues that style of all manner of styles crammed together with energy and style.
