“Hey, BVC!”
“Yeah?”
“Who are your favorite movie horses?”
Glad you asked.
As far as live-action movie horses go, I’m awfully fond of the title steed in Carroll Ballard’s “The Black Stallion” (1979). Co-starring Teri Garr and Mickey Rooney, the opening half-hour features child actor Kelly Reno and the aforementioned black stallion connecting on a remote desert beach. The rest of the film is a more conventional horse-racing picture, though exquisitely photographed by Ballard.
My favorite animated horses are Bojack Horseman and Flynn Rider’s horse in “Tangled” (2010).
All this horse-thought hit me after I caught “Dream Horse” (Bleecker Street-Cornerstone Films-Film4-Raw-Ingenious-Topic Studios, FFilm Cymru Wales, 2020, 113 min.) at Regal a few weeks ago. I really enjoyed it on its way out of town, and assumed I wouldn’t write about it until it hit home video. Luckily, Cinemapolis has brought it back for their re-opening, so you have a second chance to see it on the big screen.
The first thing I noticed about “Dream Horse” is that the jockey character is in the background and never says a word. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a horse-racing picture, from “The Black Stallion” to “Seabiscuit” (2003), where the jockey wasn’t the focus of the narrative.
This movie is really about Jan Vokes (Toni Collette), a middle-aged Welsh wife and mother who works at the local big-box chain store and as a bartender at the local pub. Her kids have moved out and she’s bored, looking for something to inspire her, and decides to raise a racing horse called Dream Alliance; she and her husband Brian (Owen Teale) form a financing group with friends and neighbors, and the crew takes bus trips to various races as Dream Alliance begins winning. There are all the usual triumphs and setbacks, but they still work emotionally.
Toni Collette does what she’s been doing since “Muriel’s Wedding”: she shows up onscreen and wins the whole audience over to whatever she’s doing. “Dream Horse” has a really sweet ensemble cast to cheer Dream Alliance on. Damian Lewis is particularly good as a miserable tax lawyer who desperately wants to quit his job and pursue professional racing full-time. This was one of those times when I was wondering through the whole film why Lewis seemed so familiar to me. It turns out that he played Steve McQueen in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” (2019). From that to what he does in “Dream Horse” is what I’d call serious range.’
Make sure to stick around for the closing credits, where you’ll see the real Jan and Brian Vokes, as well as other members of the Dream Alliance team.
***
“Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” (2002) was one of hundreds of movies that I’ve only seen once, didn’t really enjoy (Matt Damon playing Spirit’s inner thoughts really bugged me) and then I moved on. Nineteen years later, there’s a whole “Spirit” franchise: TV specials, three video games and a Netflix series.
“Spirit Untamed” (Dreamworks Animation-Universal Pictures, 2021, 87 min.) is what my friend Andy Zax would call entry-level entertainment, and it is. The story may be simple — three young girls going on a rescue mission to save Spirit and his team of wild horses from a nasty band of horse wranglers — but there’s nothing wrong with simple if it’s done right. “Spirit Untamed” may not have the twists and turns that we’ve come to expect with Pixar’s films, but the story is engaging and doesn’t overstay its welcome.
You’ll hear the voices of Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal and the awesome twang of Walton Goggins as the lead bad guy, but I really appreciated the notion that Spirit and the other horses aren’t voiced by humans. In a movie like this, it’s enough that they speak horse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.