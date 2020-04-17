With the indefinite shuttering of Ithaca's galleries and museums last month, many of us have turned to the Internet to stay in touch with local art and exhibitions. It's a poor substitute. Artworks (at least those in traditional mediums) demand to be seen face-to-face. Paintings and sculptures need to be encountered in the flesh for their full meanings to be revealed. Even more didactic displays gain from a walk through. Nonetheless, the Web is an invaluable source of background information. See what's out there through your screens now and seek out the real bricks-and-mortar when possible.
With the worldwide spread of COVID-19, such is the case in many cities. While ambitious art spaces elsewhere have created elaborate virtual gallery rooms, Ithaca has been conservative.
The Herbert F. Johnson Museum at Cornell towers--literally and figuratively--over the rest of Ithaca with the expanse of its collections and shows. (It's widely regarded as one of the top college art museums in the country.) With the resumption of university classes last week, albeit remotely, the museum has placed a number of resources online aimed at teachers and students. (Find them at http://museum.cornell.edu/education/university-faculty-instructors.)
Further online material includes a database (http://emuseum.cornell.edu/) allowing visitors to search the museum's enviable collection, featuring over 35,000 artifacts spanning the history and geography of art.
Also on campus, though less known, the Hirshland Exhibition Gallery at the Carl A. Kroch Library puts on an ambitious calendar of scholarly historical exhibits. Early last month, right before everything shut down, Cornell hosted a lively, well-attended symposium, "When Machines Rock." The event featured talks and panels in memory of the late Cornellian Robert Moog, who pioneered the development of the analog synthesizer from a modest storefront space in Trumansburg.
"Electrifying Music: The Life and Legacy of Robert Moog" (https://rmc.library.cornell.edu/moog/, through October 16) showcases the university's archival collections, as well as vintage electronic instruments, on loan.
Run by the Cornell-affiliated Paleontological Research Institution, The Museum of the Earth is notable for showing artists, usually local, alongside their more usual science museum fare. (Another distinguished Trumansburgian, artist Barbara Page, has an epic relief mural, "Rock of Ages, Sands of Time," permanently installed. The accompanying book of the same title would also make excellent quarantine reading.)
Their current major exhibition, "Bees! Diversity, Evolution, Conservation" (https://www.museumoftheearth.org/bees/, through August) was recently placed on the Web.
Ithaca's independent galleries, understandably hard hit, have not been taking great steps to expand their online presence. Among the downtown standbys, the State of the Art Gallery (https://www.soagithaca.org/) and the Ink Shop Printmaking Center (http://www.ink-shop.org/) are notable for their extensive archives of current and past shows.
The former has an online "slideshow" for their March/April show. Although I missed it during the window it was open to physical viewing, the "31st Annual Juried Photography Show" hints at lost promise. Selected by Ithaca College professor and distinguished photo curator Steven Skopik, the display was carefully documented by gallery member Stan Bowman.
Moving further afield, a variety of regional museums (within a couple hours' drive--think to the future, please) have extensive Web presences. The Corning Museum of Glass (https://www.cmog.org/) is a behemoth online as it is in its physical campus. The Everson Museum in Syracuse (https://www.everson.org/) shares architectural distinction with the Johnson as a work from the Brutalitst phase of the recently deceased I.M. Pei. "Virtual exhibitions" highlight some of the museum's strengths, which range from hip contemporary work to ceramics.
The Memorial Art Gallery at the University of Rochester (https://mag.rochester.edu/) also has its encyclopedic collection well represented online. Also of note: their current show "The Path to Paradise,” scheduled through May 24) features the grotesqueries of contemporary stained glass artist Judith Schaechter.
Things are very much up in the air at this point. While most art-spaces are closed indefinitely, a few have announced tentative plans to reopen in May. A list of (possible) upcoming shows downtown is listed at the Gallery Night website (https://gallerynightithaca.wordpress.com/) with First Friday events tentatively scheduled for May and June.
