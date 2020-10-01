The Cornell Concert Series is returning for the 2020-21 season in a virtual way. The online episodes will feature artists performing and speaking about their music. They will offer insights into their repertoire, and discuss ways of creating, practicing and enjoying music in a socially-distanced world.
To include viewers, the Cornell Concert Series will solicit video and written questions from the Cornell and greater Ithaca communities to be presented to the artists. The episodes will be pre-taped, with submission deadlines advertised as the season progresses.
The Concert Series began its Fall 2020 season with violinist Jennifer Koh presenting her latest project, Alone Together:
In response to the coronavirus pandemic and the financial hardship it has placed on many in the arts community, Alone Together established an online commissioning project that brings composers together in support of the many freelancers among them.
Twenty-one composers, most of whom have salaried positions or other forms of institutional support to carry them through this challenging time, have each agreed to donate a new, 30-second micro-work for solo violin, while also recommending a fellow freelance composer to write their own 30-second solo violin work on paid commission from the artist-driven nonprofit ARCO Collaborative.
Jennifer Koh’s Alone Together performance video is now available online at http://www.cornellconcertseries.com/. Each episode will premiere on CornellConcertSeries.com at 7:00pm on their respective dates, where it will remain viewable for 14 days. Episodes will be available for future viewing by logging in to the ticketing site, cornellconcertseries.universitytickets.com.
Future artists included in the Fall 2020 season include:
October 14: Vijay Iyer
Composer-pianist Vijay Iyer has carved out a unique path as an influential, prolific, shape-shifting presence in modern music. He was described by Pitchfork as "one of the best in the world at what he does," by the Los Angeles Weekly as “a boundless and deeply important young star,” by the New York Times as a “social conscience, multimedia collaborator, system builder, rhapsodist, historical thinker and multicultural gateway,” and by Minnesota Public Radio as “an American treasure.” A musical innovator, an active collaborator, and a member of multiple artistic communities, Iyer continues to reimagine the role of the musician in the 21st century.
October 28: Dover Quartet
Hailed as “the next Guarneri Quartet” (Chicago Tribune) and “the young American string quartet of the moment,” (New Yorker), the Dover Quartet catapulted to international stardom in 2013, following a stunning sweep of all prizes at the Banff Competition and has since become one of the most in-demand ensembles in the world. In addition to its faculty role as the inaugural Penelope P. Watkins Ensemble in Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music, the Dover Quartet holds residencies with the Kennedy Center, and the Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University. Among the group’s honors are the Avery Fisher Career Grant, Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award, and Lincoln Center’s Hunt Family Award.
November 11: Jeremy Denk
Jeremy Denk is one of America’s foremost pianists. Winner of a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship, and the Avery Fisher Prize, Denk was recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Denk returns frequently to Carnegie Hall and in recent seasons has appeared with the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra, as well as on tour with Academy of St Martin in the Fields, and at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms.
