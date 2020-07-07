Local improv and comedy group ComedyFLOPs had another successful virtual show on Thursday, June 2 to support the Southside Community Center.
The group is made up of performers from in and around the Ithaca area who are drawn to the comedy world, regardless of experience. Thursday’s performance featured cast members: Ann Bybee-Finley, Tess Flanagan, John Fracchia, Lauren Gabuzzi, Mike Hawke, Jessamine Manchester, Sarah Naiman, Tara Sanford, Cody Webber and Dave Williams. The most important thing to the group is humor and a willingness to believe the absurd, according to longstanding member John Fracchia, who goes by “Crème Fraiche” when performing.
“A lot of what improv is about is the willingness to let it all go and accept the situation, regardless of how bizarre,” said Fracchia. “If you can do that, then you can be funny. And I think anybody can be funny in that way.”
In a time where believing the absurd is commonplace, the ComedyFLOPs’ system lends itself perfectly to 2020.
What separates ComedyFLOPs from other groups is their connection to philanthropy. From their initial inception in 2011, the creators felt a desire to give back to the community by using their talents for making people laugh. Since then, they have donated the proceeds from their shows to local organizations like Running to Places Theatre Company, Community School of Music and Arts, Planned Parenthood and Tompkins County Library.
Since their founding, they have raised over $7,000 for local charitable organizations. By the end of Thursday night, ComedyFLOPs collected over $200 to send to the Southside Community Center and they are already planning their next show.
In addition to their community-minded approach, the group has also proved to have a positive effect on the performers as well, especially during these hard times.
“Generally being a part of the ComedyFLOPs has provided me with an outlet to help relieve stress,” says performer Sarah Naiman whose “flopname” is Officer Peggy. “Being able to do improv through the quarantine has provided me with the laughter and social support I needed during these tough times.”
The group has risen to the challenge of taking a medium that feeds off of audience feedback and energy by altering some of their games and routines for a virtual performance space like Zoom.
The night began with all ten members joining together to introduce themselves. Their nicknames were displayed as their username on the video-chatting platform. Fracchia says that the origins of the nicknames come from rehearsal games and comedic moments that defined the performer and shaped their identity as a member of the group.
Some of the nicknames that stood out included “PantsPal,” “Goat Yoga,” and “Hand Rations.”
The performance began with a warm-up game of “Categories” where the audience members could submit suggestions through a chat box on YouTube where the event was being streamed from Zoom. This allowed the performers to get into it by listing movies, soap brands, cereal and types of weather as they began to tune out the outside world and allow their improv persona to take over.
As the night continued on, new versions of games and old favorites appeared with some hilarious situations created by the cast including: a patient dispute with a therapist, the national Dungeons & Dragons tournament, and a lively interview with Danny Devito.
Fracchia says that the group has adapted to fit the new constraints of COVID-19 and is stronger than ever.
“We realized that even though we weren’t physically together, it didn’t stop the funny because it didn’t stop the sense of connection,” he said. “In some ways it actually strengthened us because we have to challenge ourselves to figure out how to make this work.”
While making the best of a bad situation, the group has started rehearsing more frequently than normal and generating new game ideas. It has allowed them to bond as a cast and come closer as a team built on trust—a necessary aspect of any improv group.
Throughout the performance, guest appearances by spouses and pets created an air of excitement for the evening, but also highlighted the casual, free-flowing nature of the group.
“Rather than people being annoyed by the Zoom issues and the pets,” Fracchia said, “I think it’s giving us a little glimpse into each other’s humanity and that sense of whatever our identities or circumstance is, this is hitting all of us. People are connecting a little more beyond the surface, and while I wouldn’t wish a pandemic to make that happen, we can embrace these little positives.”
Whenever the quarantine ends, the group has high hopes for the future. Talk of publishing a book based on their “Flopronomicon” collection of improv games has been discussed, as well as a 10th anniversary benefit show featuring old cast mates.
According to Fracchia, they also plan to continue a mix of live and virtual shows as a way to connect with former cast members who aren’t in the area anymore.
“While it won’t replace live shows because it’s a very different thing, there may be an opportunity there to really do both,” he said.
Despite the change of formatting, the night was a successful and jovial attempt at bringing humor back into the lives of Ithacans and anyone else in the world who may have connections to the group.
“If the Elizabethans could come back several times from the actual plague, surely live theatre will eventually return and probably be appreciated by performers and audiences alike more than ever,” said cast member Dave Williams, who performs under the name “Joe Lobb.”
