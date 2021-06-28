Downtown Ithaca’s popular CFCU Summer Concert Series is returning to an in-person, live performance format. Shows will be held at 6 p.m. each Thursday from July 8 through September 9 at the Bernie Milton Pavilion on the Commons.
“We thank everyone for supporting last year’s virtual concert series, and we’re beyond thrilled to bring live shows back to downtown. As always, our lineup is jam-packed with diverse talent that everyone may enjoy,” said Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) Special Events Director Scott Rougeau. The DIA organizes the series.
This year, the series’ lineup includes local favorites: the Fall Creek Brass Band (brass-funk), Empire Kings (hip-hop), Kitestring (rock), and the Gunpoets (hip-hop). Also returning to the series is Rochester-based soul singer Danielle Ponder. Noon Fifteen (progressive soul) and Rose and the Bros (Zydeco and Cajun dance grooves) will also take the stage this year.
The series will also feature newcomers Bead N Bone (alternative reggae-soul), City Limits (blues, rock, soul), Good Dog (punk rock), and Plastic Nebraska (alternative rock).
The Summer Concert Series remains committed to creating a safe and festive environment for guests of all ages to enjoy some of the best musical acts from across the region. The Series is following the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance: Everyone is welcome to attend the outdoor shows, but unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask.
“For everyone's health and safety, we're working with the Tompkins County Health Department to ensure we’re following the latest CDC guidelines. The latest guidance includes asking our unvaccinated guests to please wear a mask at each performance. Other than that, we hope everyone comes ready to enjoy the outdoors and watch the amazing live acts,” says Rougeau.
CFCU Community Credit Union (CFCU) returns as title sponsor of the award-winning concert series.
“CFCU is so happy to be jamming live this year at the CFCU Summer Concert Series. We’re looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces and groovy dances. Supporting this series has always been one of the biggest highlights of the summer for us, and we can’t wait to see our community come together again,” said Luke Heptig, CFCU marketing and event specialist.
The concession stand at the CFCU Summer Concert Series will feature a selection of tasty wines from Wagner Vineyards, refreshing beers from Seneca Beverage Company, and non-alcoholic drinks.
The series is also made possible by support from Seneca Beverage Company, Wagner Vineyards, Cayuga Radio Group, Cayuga Health, Ithaca Times, Ithaca Marriott Downtown on the Commons, Monks on the Commons, Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis, and Alt 95.9.
For more information about the CFCU Summer Concert Series, visit downtownithaca.com or the Downtown Ithaca Facebook Event Page.
