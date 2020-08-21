Over a decade ago, Steven Cole, a retired Professor of Theatre at Cornell, asked Bruce Levitt to travel to Auburn Correctional Facility and join him in facilitating a theatre group formed by incarcerated men residing there. (See Ithaca Times 2011.) Every Friday night since, Bruce and fellow facilitators have made that drive year-round for their 7:00 p.m. session with the Phoenix Players Theatre Group (PPTG).
“That first Friday night I witnessed how intelligent, perceptive and deeply reflective the men were about life’s conflicts and its deeply troubling social and political structures. For two hours a week these men, eager to rediscover their own humanity, take off their prison masks that protect them from the harsh realities of incarceration and explore their own lives. They tell stories, they write performance pieces, do improvs, explore psychological and physical techniques and rehearse.”
Since 2011, members of PPTG have continued to find this work transformational. No matter whether members return home after prison, or are transferred to other prisons, membership is lifelong. Wherever a member goes, they are always connected to the work. They are Phoenix Players for life.
The men run the group.
“We who arrive Friday nights support and assist, but all the decisions are made by the members,” she said. “They have agency over the work. It is their ‘process.’ We come as facilitators, lending our knowledge and expertise, and as witnesses. The administration at Auburn and the Department of Corrections have been very supportive. PPTG has never been censored or asked to preview our public presentations that are shared every two years.”
Those who come from Ithaca and those who come from their prison cells seem to savor the collaboration and lack of hierarchy. “There is a certain unstructured nature in which everyone discovers a useful path together.”
Co-facilitators over the years have included Alison Van Dyke, Norm Johnson, two graduate students from Cornell, Jayme Kilburn and Nick Fesette (now a professor at Oxford College of Emory University), Mary Rolland, Danielle Newmark and Bruce’s wife, Judy, also a renowned theater professional.
The members continue attending weekly meetings for as long as they are at Auburn, and they take a long time at the beginning of each two-year cycle to figure out who to invite to join PPTG. The men know that many aren’t ready to do the deep, self-reflective work that evolves in the weekly sessions. They are aware that one person could be disruptive to the ever deepening and highly personal discoveries that emerge. The men suggest who should be approached and after a seven-page application of essay questions is submitted, the nominator presents the nomination to the group. Only after this vetting are new members invited to attend for a six-week trial period.
There have been additions to the weekly session over the years. Levitt began teaching a course on Prison Theatre. Five Cornell students enroll in the class, which has weekly seminars. In addition, the students join the facilitators and men of PPTG every Friday night for an entire
semester. As a culmination of the fifteen-week collaboration, the Cornell students and PPTG members spend four weeks considering the similarities and contrasts in their lives. Each Cornell student is paired with two group members. After three weeks, these conversations culminate in five-minute vignettes. Noted filmmaker and documentarian Peter Carroll has filmed these stories for several years. Bruce Levitt: “The impact of the sharing these stories is powerful, both
for the students who have spent time studying prisons and for the men who have done time in prison studying theater.”
When the two hours are up on Friday night, all the facilitators retrace their steps back through the prison yard, through eight locked enclosures, to make the long drive home in the dark. “We are exhausted, yet recharged. We feel deeply moved, yet energized after the evening’s workshop.”
Judy Levitt tells this story to sum up the group’s closeness: “The men of PPTG have taken it upon themselves to keep track of all the members’ birthdays and other special occasions, including those of the facilitators, and these are celebrated together on the appropriate Friday evening. Two years ago, the men discovered that Bruce and I were celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary on a Friday evening at the prison. One member said that he was extremely moved that we had chosen to spend it with PPTG, when we could celebrate anywhere in the world. Another teared up and said ‘No one has ever done anything like this for me before.’”
“To celebrate our common humanity in an overwhelmingly negative environment has been a great strength and inspiration for all of us in PPTG.”
This past March the Phoenix Players’ workshop was suspended due to pandemic concerns. Everyone is anxious for the Friday evening sessions to resume.
