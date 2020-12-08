ITHACA, NY -- In the mid-’90s, a young girl named Maria lost her tooth while eating a pear around Christmas Eve. Her mother, Lynn, always the story-teller, was inspired by a single question that would surround a project of hers until its final form years later: What if the Tooth Fairy arrived at the same time as Santa? A couple years later, Lynn wrote a story detailing this whimsical fantasy, the story taking a traditional, longer approach. She shared the story with the rest of the family, but it was eventually tucked away, not revisited for another 20 years.
Wendy, another daughter of Lynn, and her own daughter, Eva, used the COVID shut-down period as an outlet for creativity like many other people forced to stay home. During the initial stage of spring cleaning coupled with quarantine boredom, Wendy found the old story of her mother’s in one of the bins of family memories and showed it to her mother.
“She loved it so much,” Wendy said. “She was like, ‘Oh my gosh, can we please work on this?’ And I thought, ‘Yeah, why not?’ Eva and I do art together all the time anyway, so it felt kind of like an organic thing to work on.”
Eva, a first-grader and already a budding book-maker and children’s book writer herself, was welcomed into the project as much as possible, giving much insight on the book design.
“I mean, it was very traditional,” Lynn said of her original story, “and it just didn’t have the oomph to it. But Wendy took it and she kind of made it her own. It’s her writing. I helped with a little editing and things, and Eva was a huge support. She sat in on many meetings [with us].”
The book design, which was made from tedious paper cut-outs, took over almost every room of Wendy’s home during the self-publishing process.
“This is our first project together, and I was very limited, especially in terms of how you actually make a book,” Wendy explains. “Design-wise, I had to relearn Adobe Photoshop, and then I was like, ‘there’s no way I can learn Adobe InDesign’ — it’s so complicated! So that’s when we hired Terry Wright. She does a book design and she’s a friend of my mom. She helped us with the self-publishing site, she helped us figure out the size of the book, and helped me sort of put the art in a way that worked better than I had tried to do it on my own.”
Nevertheless, even with the help there were still many hours spent behind magnified glasses, searching for pieces of paper cut-outs smaller than your fingernail. “The cat likes to step on paper,” said Eva. “She’d come into the room and step all over everything!”
While three generations of Holley women had each other to work with, and creative arguments were never an issue, the goal to complete the children’s book in time for Christmas soon became more complicated than they thought.
“I would look at the design of the children’s books I read to my kids, and a lot of these books have a team of designers,” Wendy said. “It’s not just one person; there’s an illustrator, a designer, a layout specialist — there’s literally four to five people involved in putting the book together. So it was a very, very big learning curve for all of us. We thought it would be so easy to make the copy and put it in. It’s a process, and there was a whole new appreciation for the people who make children’s books.”
The final version of the book, “How the Tooth Fairy Saved Christmas,” begins much the same as the original moment that first inspired the story all those years ago: a young girl named Sally-Ann, who is modeled after Eva, loses her tooth on Christmas Eve, spurring the arrival of the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus at her home at the same time. The story features hand-made paper artwork from Wendy herself, with much of the book design ideas coming from Eva, specifically the Christmas presents featured throughout. However, it is the Tooth Fairy, affectionately called “Toothie” by Lynn, Wendy and Eva who is really the hero of the story.
“One of the pre-orders asked, ‘Could you also autograph it from the Tooth Fairy to my granddaughter?’ Those kinds of things kind of let you know that you’re not just doing a book,” describes Lynn.
For Lynn, Wendy and Eva, the appeal of the project was clear: the three of them could create a legacy project that would be memorialized in their family for years to come. But what really stood out to Lynn was the way her 20-year-old project took over an entire home.
“When I look at the project from a distance, it’s been really nice to see how someone could hold onto the same thing in the same physical space for so long. I mean, it was just this uproarious thing.” The remnants and fond reminders of the project now sit in a box in Wendy’s home, the clutter cleared out, the home perhaps feeling a little emptier, and Eva’s own missing tooth commemorating the legacy of her family’s work.
To pre-order “How the Tooth Fairy Saved Christmas,” you can go to howthetoothfairysavedchristmas.com.
