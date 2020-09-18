Coziness, embracing your introverted side, self-care and the often-challenging but ultimately rewarding experience of caring for houseplants—these sound like topics you would see scrolling through Facebook and flipping through morning talk shows, but author and illustrator Katie Vaz has a fresh, whimsical take on all of them in her four-book body of work.
Vaz, who grew up in Candor and now resides in Endicott, didn’t set out to create the ultimate COVID-19 mental health collection when she authored her last four books, starting with “Don’t Worry, Eat Cake,” in 2016. It just kind of worked out that way.
“Don’t Worry, Eat Cake,” an adult coloring book that bears the subtitle (in loopy cursive), “a coloring book to help you feel a little bit better about everything,” reminds readers that “it’s okay to just be,” according to the description on Vaz’s website, which adds, “good things still come to those who nap!”
Rather than spouting optimistic platitudes, the coloring book is an illustrated guide to acknowledging ordinary, everyday accomplishments. “Like, ‘Yay! I got dressed today!’ with confetti coming down,” Vaz said, laughing.
“There can be really difficult days, and [the book] gives you something to celebrate,” she said. “It’s all combined into a coloring book with the intention of adding an extra level of relaxation and calming to soothe those things we’re all going through.”
Her second book, published in 2018, is titled “Make Yourself Cozy: a guide for practicing self-care.” But don’t be turned off by the buzzwordiness of the term “self-care;” nowhere in Vaz’s book will you find reference to pedicures, bubble baths, or any of the other tropes you might find in a beauty magazine checklist. Vaz’s version of self-care has more to do with turning inward to find peacefulness in the stress-inducing world we live in. The colorfully illustrated book encourages readers to slow down and find joy in the little things.
“It can be anything, like focusing on what you see, hear, smell…these are very simple ways to ease anxiety and ground yourself, no matter where you are,” Vaz said. “I really like the idea of self-care being very accessible tips—things you can just insert into the day that are really helpful for calming yourself. They are things you can make daily habits, but all around the theme of being cozy.”
In 2019, the prolific author released “The Escape Manual for Introverts,” another book relevant to our times. It takes a humorous look at the ways in which introverts can turn down invitations and avoid unwanted social interactions, ranging from bringing odoriferous foods to lunch to having a pet (real or imagined) that “requires” frequent check-ins.
Though the current ban on most gatherings has put a damper on social engagements, the impending reopening of most businesses (including restaurants) will undoubtedly leave introverts scrambling once again to get out of unpleasant situations. Then there’s the holiday season, creeping up on us in just a couple months, which can also be a notoriously noxious time for introverts. Vaz’s book is full of lighthearted answers.
“There are a couple examples of excuses you can keep in your back pocket,” she said, adding that recently she has come to terms with the fact that “‘no’ can be its own sentence. “I always find myself saying no and then giving a reason, and blabbering on, but no is a complete sentence. You can give an excuse if you want, but you don’t have to.”
In her latest offering (My Life in Plants), Vaz got a little more personal, at the encouragement of her agent. She realized that memories connected to plants can conjure up feelings from very specific moments in her life and the book is a memoir exploring that theme, complete with illustrations.
“I've always had a love for plants and nature and greenery,” Vaz said. “Looking back on my life, flowers and gardening have been a big part of it. I was not always aware of it, but it was constantly in the background.” Her grandfather had a big garden, so her summers revolved around gardening; fresh vegetables and fruits are tied to memories of when she was younger.
“And now that I’m older I’m finding comfort in plants and gardening,” she said. “From a nostalgic standpoint, it reminds me of home, and it’s a connection to my family.”
Tending to houseplants is a pastime most people can afford, and it has become popular recently with millennials, perhaps because it requires a relatively low level of commitment compared to tending to a human child, Vaz said.
Perhaps most importantly as of late, it does not require leaving home. These days, plants can be purchased online. Vaz tried it out herself this past summer.
“I was curious to know how plants would arrive with the heat and everything, but the nursery took really good care of packaging it well and watering it before the journey,” Vaz said. “I ordered one from California, and it arrived perfectly happy; I’m sure it was in the mail for a week, but it had a ton of padding.”
Plants can even be shipped throughout the colder months. “I actually have seen listings with options for heat packs, which must be the little things like you put in gloves,” she said, adding that she may order some plants this winter to see how they fair.
Vaz said she'd originally planned on being a graphic designer but changed course when her Etsy shop took off and she started getting freelance work. When her drawings were seen by her now-literary agent, who contacted her to ask if she had an idea for a book, Vaz almost didn’t believe it was real.
“I thought it was spam at first,” she said with a laugh. She encourages young people growing up in a small town like Candor to embrace communication online in order to get a foot in the door in an untraditional career path.
“I would just try to look to the internet and try to be inspired by other people doing something similar,” she advised. “Be a sponge and soak up as much as you can; see if those people have any advice to give. I learned so much from people being gracious and sharing information about how their careers unfolded.”
Vaz still has an Etsy page where she sells unique greeting cards expressing the things that can be difficult to say out loud. “I found a lot of people out there are really bad at talking about feelings, so [the cards] are different than ones at big box stores. They talk more about real life experiences with people,” Vaz said. Her Etsy site is etsy.com/market/katie_vaz.
