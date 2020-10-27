How we got here:
I was walking along the Cascadilla Creek in Ithaca, NY, on a Ray Bradbury October evening, when I heard a voice call out my name in the dark.
It turned out to be the excellent Ithaca artist Diana Ozolins sitting on a porch overlooking the canal. She was at the home of her son, who she was sitting with, along with her daughter-in-law and one of her grandchildren (and we all wore masks, people).
Diana told me she had a new show at the State of the Art Gallery with a woman named Saundra Goodman and asked if I would write about it.
I didn’t really feel like working.
I wrote for the Ithaca Times for a 15-year period from 2003 to 2018 after my career in the film industry in L.A. crashed, circa 2000, and I returned to Ithaca like Odysseus in 2002.
I retired from the film industry in the summer of 2018, and I didn’t feel like working anymore (Cornell professor-at-large John Cleese once said: “Work is highly overrated”).
But Diana, a wonderful artist and a dear person, asked me to do it for her, so I acquiesced.
I feel like Batman in Frank Miller’s seminal graphic novel The Dark Knight Returns…lurching out of retirement…old, out-of-shape and alcohol-addled…back to battle evil one more time…
So here we are.
Diana opened up the gallery just for me, one beautiful autumn afternoon here in the age of COVID-19, so I could take notes.
Here’s what I saw…
This is a big, complex, two-person show with a lot of art…19 pieces by Diana Ozolins and 17 by Saundra Goodman.
Diana’s work is largely impressionist landscapes in oil (with one abstract expressionist piece) and Saundra’s work is composed of crochet, creating both pictorial and sculptural forms.
With Diana’s art dealing with the eternal concerns of the natural world and Saundra’s art occasionally dealing with urgent and poignant social-political concerns, their art works nicely as a kind of spiritual counterpoint.
I’ll start with Diana’s work first, as, being a cartoonist, I am naturally more attracted to representational art. Also, impressionism is my favorite period of art (and I love the outdoors).
Foggy Morning, May 14, #1 & Foggy Morning May 14, #2 are two outdoor scenes of a meadow. There is a feel of early spring… Diana convincingly captures the atmosphere of a forest enveloped in a light fog.
There are heavy, hanging pine branches in the foreground…the yellow-green of new leaves…a vibrant green meadow…a pathway into the forest…the indistinct blue-green shapes of distant trees in the fog…a surprise burst of early pink blossoms. You can practically smell the spring air, and feel the cool, wet fog on your skin.
Rockport Harbor is a long downshot on a harbor, painted during the time-of-day called “The Golden Hour” in the film industry…that period when the sun is going down and burnishes the world with golden light.
This painting is closer to realism than impressionism. We see a burst of orange foliage in the foreground; a Dr. Seuss road with blue shadows from a copse of trees along the water marching across it; a bay; a distant, dark purple promontory of houses and buildings; and the last of the light illuminating the water.
At the Top of the Hill, Cornell Arboretum is another downshot…from the top of a hill, looking down on a pathway running through a meadow in summer. There are bursts of pines and leafy trees. And the painting has a “Lord of the Rings”feel…like a pathway Frodo would be walking on his way through the Shire.
The brush strokes here have more of a quick, wet feel, which gives the painting an outdoors freshness. And there’s something compelling about the summer light and shadow on the trees and pathway.
Let’s pivot here, and cover a few of Saundra’s pieces…
Mischief in a Jar: Covered Jar & Little Gator is a charming little sculptural piece with a cute, green, black-bead-eyed baby alligator climbing into a crocheted jar.
Saundra uses the same technique to create a couple of heartbreaking works with social-political content.
Two pieces that go together:
Give Me My Child!! & Innocence Shattered (both from the series: The Wall):
These deal with the abominable practice of the Trump administration of separating refugee children from their parents at the border, and putting kids in cages and other inhuman conditions.
Give Me My Child!! is a little sculptural representation of a woman on her knees imploring, begging for her child. Saundra uses a fabric crochet of a dress for the woman…with long sleeves and a long neck…but no hands or head, giving her the look of an invisible woman.
Innocence Shattered is the companion piece. It features a little teddy bear with a blue ribbon around his neck and stuffing coming out of him…perhaps representing the child torn from his mother. The bear is lying atop a pair of white work coveralls with a black-and-white logo on the chest reading ICE…presumably representing some inhumane ICE agent.
A brilliant piece.
Let’s take a break and return to a few of Diana’s works…the outdoor themes may make us feel better after contemplating the Trump administration’s depravity.
Arboretum, Small Pond is a small, especially beautiful painting of a pond in the Cornell Botanical Gardens. The setting is autumn. Golden reeds explode up in the foreground. Across the water are spherical puffballs of trees, looking like scoops of multicolored ice cream, in colors of red, orange, and dark- and yellow-green.
Winter Stream, Municipal Golf Course has more of a feel of the season that the late, much-missed Kurt Vonnegut called “Locking” (the gray November-December season when the Earth locks up in preparation for winter).
The colors are burnished: bronzed spectral trees and dead foliage, distant taupe-colored hills under a cold blue winter sky, and bronze logs toppled across a flowing blue stream not yet turned to ice…
The ice appears in Cliff Street January…
This depicts a black forest in the dead of white winter…a tangle of forest receding into distant gray shapes…a gelid January light…and a burst of evergreen, frosted with snow, in the foreground.
Let’s return to Saundra’s work… She also creates landscapes, albeit with crochet.
In My Garden is a wide shot of a little girl in a garden. We see a wall of green-and-gold trees, a small meadow, a waterfall and a burst of flowers – the crochet technique rendering the work as an expressionist piece.
A companion piece, Girl Standing in a Field of Flowers, is a large crochet-painting of an African American girl standing in a field of flowers and holding a bouquet in her hands. It is rendered almost like a child’s drawing, bordering on a sort of early 20th century expressionism.
Saundra uses her crochet technique to achieve pure abstraction with Sunset in July & Evening Rain in July.
Sunset in July employs hot yellow, orange-gold, vibrant pink, and red-violet colors with rectangular shapes, while Evening Rain in July uses cool blue, violet, purple, and indigo colors with teardrop shapes. Both are effective as abstract expressionism.
To return to Diana’s work…a few more of my favorites would include Taughannock Gorge Trail…which shows one of those New York State Park stone trails running by a sparkling, flowing creek, wrapping around a cliff of shale and rising up into a forest in spring.
The technique has a liquid feel, with orange bursts of sunlight flashing through the emerald forest…and you can almost feel the wet, green, spring weather in the air.
Stewart Park Fish Pond has the feel of deep, dark, green midsummer (evoking memories of my lost childhood in upstate New York) and Von Engeln, Malloryville, N.Y. — a painting of a pond and creek bed — has the feel of the burned-out summer of late August.
The former painting is created with slashing brushstrokes, the latter with an almost pastel style achieved with a palette knife.
Saundra’s most timely work is The Red Garment Brigade (again, from the series: The Wall). This is another social-political work, with ten figures made of red fabric (again, just the garments, with no heads or hands) representing Black Lives Matter protesters. In a surrealist touch, they have signs rather than heads or hands…reading, “I CAN’T BREATHE,” “SILENCE IS COMPLICITY,” “NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE,” and so on.
By contrast, Cosmic Energy, Bowl & Plate is a less visceral, more contemplative work. It features a crochet-created bowl and plate with what looks like southwest Native American patterns. The patterns are near-psychedelic and evoke cosmic energy…perhaps the quantum realm…the eternal wu-wei pattern of the universe.
Well…we’ve covered a bit, but I’m fading out, and probably you, the Perspicacious Reader, are, too.
There’s a lot more to see…a crocheted cityscape… an equestrian park… a Tahitian woman with a hibiscus in her hair, and so on… But I’ll let you drop by the gallery (or look online) for yourself.
It is a charming show worth your time and attention.
Textures in Stitch & Strokes will be on display at the State of the Art Gallery through Nov. 1. The gallery is located at 120 W. State St., Ithaca, NY Gallery hours: Wed., Thurs., Fri. – Noon to 6 p.m. Sat. & Sun. – Noon to 5 p.m. Phone: (607) 277-1626.
The show can also be viewed on-line at soagithaca.org.
