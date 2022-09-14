Walk into any bookshop in this country and one can find moving stories about the timesaaa.jpeg young people are undergoing. But tricky times lead to interesting stories, and Ithaca native and Cornell alum Megan Shull goes beyond the daily angst with her sixth book, Billion Dollar Girl. This touching story digs deep into abuse, loneliness, homelessness, and hunger that many teens have undergone, and Shull is skilled and insightful as she weaves the heavy issues of today deftly while giving hope to young readers.
Ithaca Times: How did the story of Billion Dollar Girl come about for you, and what was hard for you during the writing of it?
Megan Shull: A lot of the book is anchored in my own unease with a popular culture that places an enormous value on fame, extreme wealth, beauty algorithms, and status. That, coupled with a growing disconnect from our natural world and each other, is having deleterious effects on American kids and teens. In a lot of ways Billion Dollar Girl is my answer to all of that and, I hope, provides a soothing respite from the toxic stress too many vulnerable children and teens are living with.
In terms of what was hard—the sorrow of our world and complex problems we face as a human family bring about a lot of humility. I read an essay by Toni Morrison that emboldened me in a big way. She wrote: “I know the world is bruised and bleeding, and though it is important not to ignore its pain, it is also critical to refuse to succumb to its malevolence. Like failure, chaos contains information that can lead to knowledge—even wisdom. Like art.”
IT: What do you feel are the main themes / issues that are addressed in your book?
MS: This book is an exploration of who and what we value; poverty and privilege; trauma and repair; the interdependence of all living beings and our responsibilities to the air, the sea, the earth, and to each other.
IT: There is a great focus in your books on understanding young people’s feelings and how they often struggle. Can you talk about this and how you tap into this element in your recent story.
MS: Kafka said, a book is an ax for the frozen sea within us. I think all stories help us chip through the ice. In Billion Dollar Girl the protagonist, River Ryland is struggling in ways that are heartbreaking —the most of which is chronic neglect. She’s yearning for a sense of safety and predictable care. It’s only through a sense of safety and reliable care that we find our own voice and power. Bessel van der Kolk—a physician and childhood trauma expert says, “All of us, but especially children, need...confidence that others will know, affirm, and cherish us. Without that we can’t develop a sense of agency that will enable us to assert: “This is what I believe in; this is what I stand for; this is what I will devote myself to.”
IT: Can you say how you decided to become a novelist?
MS: After earning my doctorate from Cornell, I set out to help kids build resilience through stories. I love that books can provide a sense of attunement and connection and help kids—and all of us, really— feel seen and soothed and less alone. I love that books can help to validate painful emotions and be a safe haven in a storm. It’s a pretty fun job!
IT: Do you follow the old adage “Write what you know”?
MS: Hmm. I’d say I like to go toward what I’m most curious about and find the right people to speak with in order to understand what I need to know to craft a story that works. I ask a lot of questions and interview people who share their knowledge and acumen with me. In an emotional sense —all those real and tender feelings that are in my books are what make us relate and connect with each other. The hardest things that we go through are often what make us closer.
IT: What do you enjoy about being a writer?
MS: I love making stuff. It’s a good feeling to make something from your heart and mind then: let it go. When I’m all done—in some ways, the story isn’t really mine anymore . . . it’s in the world. It’s the reader’s story now. I’m pretty stoked for everyone to meet River Ryland.
