Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.