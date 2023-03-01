Detective stories appeal to so many adults –– why not to children as well? And what might happen if the agent in question is a small cat?
That’s the premise of “The Cat Agent,” the posthumous children’s book by well-known Ithaca novelist and essayist Alison Lurie. (Her most celebrated novel, “Foreign Affairs,” won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.) Though she’d published several books on children’s literature, most recounting folk and fairy tales from other cultures, this work, finished in 2012, was her first written expressly for children.
Books for young and young adult readers have to hit precise markets, and Lurie was unable find a major publisher for her cat tale before her death in 2020. So this past year her husband, writer Edward Hower, a co-founder of Cayuga Lake Books, proposed that this area press would publish the work. He edited the story and provided a foreword, and local artist Catharine O’Neill, who specializes in children’s books, provided the cover and illustrations throughout.
One reason for publishing this now, Hower says in his introduction, is “for Alison to have the chance to come alive on the page with a voice she had never used before…a voice few people heard while she lived, a young voice which she, as an older woman, wanted everyone to know was still as energetic and eloquent as it ever was.”
“The Cat Agent” will be featured on Saturday, February 25, from noon to 2 p.m, at a public reading held in the Tompkins County Public Library’s BorgWarner Room. Local authors Kenneth McClane, Peter Fortunato, Mary Gilliland, Jeanne Mackin, and Lamar Herrin will read excerpts from the stories. And the book will be for sale, with all proceeds going to the TCPL Foundation.
In this coming-of-age-as-an-agent story, Tom, who’s “twice-born,” discovers that this means he’s one of the few lucky cats who really does have nine lives. With lives to spare, then, he can take greater risks, and in a dangerous and often dysfunctional world, he realizes he has a responsibility to step up and protect others –– through preventative sleuthing.
Cautious and clueless but resolute, Tom knows he’s a novice, but luckily, he has teachers and guides –– other gumshoe cats like Lennie, the wise guy (a type Lurie worked into much of her adult fiction) and Sophie, the patient and observant one. And of course, there’s his kindly sponsor, the veterinarian Dr. Nancy, who runs this feline-fueled crime-solving agency.
The cats are sent out on assignment into the neighborhood, watch and report back, and then either Dr. Nancy or the local police intervene at just the right moment. Tom’s adventures find him negotiating with mice instead of devouring them; confounding furniture thieves and drug dealers; and braving an intimidating German shepherd, ultimately reuniting an estranged gay couple.
In between missions, Tom enjoys restorative vacations in a comfy home, spoiled by Susie, a little girl he met on his first job. (No doubt a nod to Susanna, to whom the book is dedicated –– Alison Lurie’s cat-loving granddaughter, who was the book’s original inspiration.)
The chapters offer a nice balance between intrigue and character development (as Tom gains experience), with the reader cajoled into identifying from the cats’ perspectives. (The ground they tread, for example, is “underpaw,” not “underfoot.”) Catharine O’Neill’s charming images further animate the action.
When Hower first contacted O’Neill about illustrating the book, she thought it seemed liked an “interesting project –– a book about cats, which I’ve always had trouble drawing.” But why? “They’re harder to draw than dogs,” she says, “because they’re snoutless.” Nevertheless, she persists. “I’ve pretty much always had cats myself…and I sketch my cat, Finnegan, every morning.”
Formerly a professional cartoonist, O’Neill says it was fun to once again be finding what was amusing in a drawing.
However comical and entertaining young Tom’s scrapes are to us, though, be assured he takes them very seriously.
“The Cat Agent”
reading and fundraiser free and open to the public.
Saturday, February 25, noon to 2 p.m,
Tompkins County Public Library
101 E Green St,
