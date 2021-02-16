ITHACA, NY -- Homer’s Odyssey recounts the adventures of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he seeks to return home after the Trojan War. In four monthly readings beginning on February 23, pairs of Ithaca-based writers will provide their own takes on the theme of odysseys, from the physical to the intellectual to the emotional.
“Odysseys” is organized by Ithaca City of Asylum, an all-volunteer non-profit that offers refuge to imperiled writers from around the world. The series is cosponsored by Buffalo Street Books, Global Cornell, Cornell Migrations, Ithaca College Department of Writing, Odyssey Bookstore, Story House Ithaca, and Tompkins County Public Library.
All readings are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and the Zoom registration links can be found at ithacacityofasylum.com.
Australian-born writers Gail Holst-Warhaft and Aoise Stratford kick off the series on Tuesday, February 23 at 7 p.m. Future readings feature journalist Raza Rumi and novelist Sorayya Khan (March 16); poet Valzhyna Mort and fiction writer Raul Palma (April 13); and fiction writer Minfong Ho and poet Kenneth A. McClane (May 18).
Ithaca City of Asylum (ICOA) provides refuge in Ithaca for writers and artists whose works are suppressed, whose lives are threatened, whose cultures are vanishing, and whose languages are endangered. ICOA vice chair David Guaspari says the “odysseys” theme resonates with the organization’s work.
“The story of Odysseus is one of the oldest and best we have,” he says. “He’s trying to get home—which, by happy coincidence, is the island of Ithaca. So we asked writers who have washed ashore in this Ithaca to read from their work about journeys, exile, or home.”
First session February 23, 7 p.m. (register here)
Gail Holst-Warhaft has been a poet, translator, journalist, academic, and musician. Born in Australia, she lived for five years in Greece, where she played harpsichord with the world-renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis and wrote two books about Greek popular music. After moving to Ithaca in 1980, she received a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature at Cornell and taught courses on Mediterranean culture. She has published two books on grief and lament, many translations of Greek literature, and two collections her own poetry. One of those books, Penelope’s Confession, is told from the point of view of Odysseus’ wife.
Aoise Stratford is a dramaturg, writer, and lecturer at Cornell. Her plays have won several awards and been produced around the world, including at National Theatre London, The Seymour Center, InspiraTO Festival, Solo Chicago, Centenary Stage, and others. Her play The Unfortunates won the 2012 Susan Glaspell Award and was a Time Out NY Critics Pick. Locally, she has co-authored two walking headphone plays for The Cherry Arts and adapted A Christmas Carol for The Hangar. She grew up in Australia.
For more information, contact David Guaspari at dguaspari@gmail.com.
