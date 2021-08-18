ITHACA, NY -- Celia Clement doesn’t consider herself a writer, but you couldn’t tell if you picked up a copy of her book “Three Sisters: A True Holocaust Story of Love, Luck, and Survival.” The book combines the memoirs of Clement’s mother, Alexandra, and her aunts Eva and Judith as they went into hiding during World War II to escape capture by the Nazis.
Eva, Judith and Alexandra, their brother Peter and their parents, Lore and Fritz, were a prominent and wealthy family in Leipzig, Germany before Kristallnacht shattered their idyllic lives. The Jewish family was soon forced into hiding for four years as they tried to avoid being sent to concentration camps, taking shelter in a tiny tool shed in the French countryside. The memoirs tell the story from the three distinct views of Alexandra, Eva and Judith, who were 11, 15 and 14 respectively when the ordeal began. The girls reflect on their fight for survival, including the hunger, fear, family, music and kindness of strangers they experienced.
Clement heard many of these stories from her mother over the years and eventually decided she wanted to record them. In a sun-soaked home overlooking Cayuga Lake, Clement spent hours listening to her mother tell the story about their escape from Germany. Alexandra passed away in 2005, and about a decade later, Clement decided she wanted to write a book about her mother’s experiences. Both Eva and Judith had written their own accounts of what happened during the Holocaust, and Clement reached out to see if they’d be interested in publishing the three stories together.
Clement visited Eva and Judith in Israel in 2016 and fact-checked parts of their memoirs, filled in gaps and ultimately spent what was to be the last summer of Eva’s life with her hearing her stories. Judith passed away in 2019, the year before the book was published.
While putting the stories together, Clement said she thought she’d get away with not having to write the book.
“But several people said, ‘you need to narrate each chapter to give the backstory of what was going on politically and socially in the different countries and cities they were living in,’” Clement said. “So I had to start writing, and it was very difficult for me. I wanted to craft it so it was very succinct but still relevant to the stories.”
In her research, Clement said she had learned things about the war she had never known before.
“I wasn’t particularly knowledgeable but I’m quite certain there are things you wouldn’t know about some of the things that happened in France, the extent of the collaboration [with Nazis] in France and Switzerland,” she said. “Some of the more horrific things that were going on I included in the narratives in the beginning.”
The book’s chapters are separated by location and date, and each sister gets to tell the story through their own eyes; there are subheads to mark which sister is speaking. Getting this part right was the difficult part, Clement said.
“It was really hard work to take three separate stories and lace it together so it flowed,” Clement said. “Would the overlap I had with each voice work? It took a while before I could get them to be smooth.”
As the stories came together, Clement said she was continuously blown away by what her family had survived.
“Even though I grew up with my mother telling me these stories, I was like this is my mother? This happened to someone I know?”
She added that it was common for survivors of the Holocaust to want to shield their children from the trauma they endured, so often details or the worst stories were left out.
“My mother wanted to spare us from the Holocaust,” Clement said. “My mother wanted to protect us.”
One of the revelations Clement learned while working on the book was that Eva had been put into an internment camp when she was 17.
“We didn’t know her story,” she said. “What she described was new to all of us, so when some of our cousins read it, even her daughter, they said ‘oh I didn’t know this.’"
The fourth sibling, Peter, died in 1980, but Clement said she made sure to include him as much as possible through the voices of the sisters.
Despite all three sisters having now passed away, Clement is still close with her cousins, and they have reunions in Israel every year. One year, they decided to go to the village in France where their parents had been hidden. While they were there, they got to meet the descendants of the farmer who hid their family.
“It was such an amazing moment,” Clement said, emotional. “I said, ‘It’s because of you, your family. They risked their lives to save our lives.’ I get teary every time I say it. How often do you meet people who saved your lives?”
“Three Sisters: A True Holocaust Story of Love, Luck, and Survival” is available to purchase at Buffalo Street Books in Ithaca, or on Amazon.
