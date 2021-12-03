The things that seemed to matter to Johnny Cash were his family, speaking for those that needed to be heard, his faith as a Christian, and his music. But a larger picture is framed on the “Man in Black” in the recent book “Citizen Cash: The Political Life and Times of Johnny Cash.”
Cash grew up in Dyess, Arkansas, during the depression era when many sharecroppers of the state faced hardships such as living in shacks. The book details how there were food riots at the Red Cross relief sites across the state which “surprised no one.” In time, Cash used his songwriting and deep baritone voice to reflect and reveal much about American history and its people.
In this interview, historian of American politics and music and a professor of American Civilization at the Universite Grenoble Alpes Michael Stewart Foley talks about his recent book on the iconic artist.
Ithaca Times: Talk about how the idea of your book “Citizen Cash: The Political Life and Times of Johnny Cash” came about, and what made you move ahead to write it?
Michael Stewart Foley: I had started to think about writing about Cash's politics as early as 2002, when Sony released the “Live at Madison Square Garden” CD. On that recording, which was made in December 1969 — the same week as the first draft lottery and the same week that “Life”magazine published the photos of the My Lai massacre — Cash spoke from the stage rather extensively about the Vietnam War. Most famously, he referred to himself as a "dove with claws" — that is, a dove who opposed war, but who understood (from his own experience of having performed for the troops in Vietnam, and having long before served in the Air Force himself), the sacrifice being asked of Americans fighting that war.
So, originally, I had this idea that I'd write an article about Cash and Vietnam — as a kind of side project while I wrote other books — and finally published it in 2014. It got a lot of attention, so that got me thinking that maybe I ought to write a book about Cash and the politics of his life and times.
IT: You cover a great deal of Cash’s life and try to give a deeper understanding beyond the image of the “Man in Black,” but what was the research process like for you? What information did you find that helped the most?
MSF: Unlike most of the previous studies and biographies of Cash, my research process was based on a deep mining of all of the Cash-related archives I could find. No previous biographer had sat down and watched every episode of “The Johnny Cash Show,” Cash's weekly network variety show, that ran from 1969-1971, and on which Cash had a habit of weighing in on the most pressing topics of the day. That archival experience was transformative because the show is just so rich with political content. But I also worked in many other archives, from the papers of the Southern Tenant Farmers Union, which was active in Arkansas, including in Dyess, where Cash grew up; the papers of Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller, who enlisted Cash in his reelection campaign in 1968 primarily on the promise of cleaning up Arkansas' prisons; the papers of the Nixon White House which show how Washington politicians and staffers jockeyed to get an invitation to Cash's performance at the White House in 1970.
I also listened to every record Cash made from 1954 through to the records released after his death, from Sun Records, Columbia, Mercury, and American Recordings, and I listened to them in order, keeping in mind the historical context of when and where they were made. I'd say that the episodes of the television show provided the most valuable information — that really helped to shape the stories I tell in the book — but that Cash's recorded output over his whole career is just as important. He created a tremendous volume of political art over his lifetime.
IT: What did you learn when it came to the many years of “The Johnny Cash Show” that you weren’t aware of?
MSF: Before I sat down to watch all 57 episodes systematically, in order, my impression of the Cash television show was that it was just another of those variety shows that were so popular in that period of television history — a mix of musical performance, goofball comedy, and pretty run-of-the-mill "entertainment" for the masses. But Cash's ambitions for his show were so much more. He insisted on recording before a live audience each week at the Ryman Auditorium — home of the Grand Ole Opry — in Nashville, so it doesn't look or sound like a typical Hollywood variety show. And although he had some Hollywood guests (like Bob Hope and Lorne Greene) imposed on him by the network, he countered, famously, by bringing younger stars to perform with him — [Bob] Dylan, Joni Mitchell, the Guess Who, Neil Young, Stevie Wonder, etc. But most important is that, every week, he took viewers on a journey through his "Ride This Train" segment.
Today we would call it an Americana journey, as Cash would discuss different eras of America's past and the hardworking people who lived through them, but these segments were packed with political and social context, and he would often draw parallels with contemporary America. At other times in the show, he would dedicate a monologue to a specific issue vexing the nation. And at still other times, he'd perform politically potent songs of his own or some of his guest artists. This is why I say that he was the most prominent political artist of this era — because he used this national platform to work through his own feelings about the issues that polarized the country, and he did it in a way that did not tell people how to think. The show was a hit, I think, because viewers appreciated Cash's honesty and vulnerability as he tried to wrestle with various polarizing subjects, from the war to civil rights, Native rights, prison reform, the generation gap, drugs, etc.
IT: Talk about Johnny Cash’s creativity in music, his strong concern for his family, and also his empathy for other people and groups. How do you feel he was able to accomplish so much?
MSF: Cash is famously, and rightly best known, for some of his early Sun Records recordings and for the two prison albums, “At Folsom Prison”and “At San Quentin.” But the series of concept albums that he did in the 1960s show how he gradually grew more interested in a documentary realist style, in telling true and realistic stories of America that could be seen, at times, as celebratory, and at other times as fiercely critical. His own experience growing up poor in northeastern Arkansas, witness to deprivation, loss, and cruelty informed a lot of his work in the 1960s as he related to the marginalized. It's no accident that in 1962, he recorded “Blood, Sweat, and Tears,” an album that starts with three songs about exploited Black working-men, each song more harrowing than the previous one. And this was at the height of the civil rights movement, when it faced violence from every direction. Cash had seen chain gangs filled with Black men working the roads and levees of Arkansas as he grew up, and he had listened to the folk songs sung by Black prisoners and collected by Alan Lomax and reinterpreted by artists like Odetta. He had an uncommon ability to meld his own experience with research in American folk songs in order to produce some of the most politically powerful work of the period. On “Blood, Sweat, and Tears,” for example, Cash signaled his support for civil rights — not by singing freedom songs, but by documenting the cruelties of a white supremacist system.
IT: Can you say why Johnny Cash still seems so influential in music and an icon in American music?
MSF: Cash remains influential for a few reasons. One is that his music and his voice are timeless. The quality of his best work, his best songcraft continues to inspire artists across genres. But he remains an icon in American life because he transcended polarization in an age not so unlike our own. Some pundits today prattle on and on about how polarized the American public is when, in fact, there are few periods in American history when Americans have not been polarized (and worried about what this polarization would mean for the health of the republic). Cash reached the peak of his cultural influence at a moment when the United States was deeply divided over the Vietnam War, civil rights, the generation gap, feminism, increasing economic inequality, and on and on. But he modeled a public citizenship based on empathy that we would do well to recover in our own polarized time. He was a man of his time, but he's a man for our time, too.
