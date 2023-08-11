As a love letter to Ithaca’s bookish community, the Ithaca is Books Book Fest is returning for a third year from Thursday, August 10th, through Sunday, August 13th. With the help of a number of collaborators led by Buffalo Street Books and through months of planning, the festival is now larger than ever before, according to its organizers
The Book Fest is four days jam-packed with literature-related events, ranging from book talks and panels to a competitive Wordle session and a Zoom call from Ukraine with Andrey Kurkov, a bestselling Ukrainian author displaced by the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War. Other events include a book fair at the Tompkins County Public Library, a poetry and prose open mic and a drag story hour.
The festival was created by Buffalo Street Books General Manager Lisa Swayze in 2020, with the goal of connecting to the community through literature while also supporting independent bookstores.
“In big part, it's a love letter to our community. We love you and we want you to have these options and see these beautiful things,” Swayze said. “Also, being an independent bookstore is really hard. It's very hard to make any money [and] it's a challenge. So, we're always looking for ways to do things … that can also help support all of the local bookstores and keep us here so people have these beautiful spaces to visit.”
The 2023 Book Fest, which is comprised of 18 events scattered throughout 15 venues across Ithaca such as bookstores and restaurants, dwarfs prior iterations of the festival. This expansion from previous years was made possible by the Ithaca Retail Mini-Grant Program, which provides funding for marketing campaigns and strategies that enliven local small businesses, and through Buffalo Street Books’ collaboration with other local booksellers.
In the past, Swayze planned the festival herself, only inviting collaborators later in the process. This year, however, initial planning involved a number of local actors, namely Odyssey Bookstore, PM Press/Autumn Leaves, Story House Ithaca and the Tompkins County Public Library. Although the festival partners are technically competitors, in the spirit of Book Fest, community prevails over competition. Laura Larson, who founded Odyssey Bookstore in 2020, believes collaboration is to the benefit of local independent bookstores.
“When I came to town, I think some people thought ‘Oh, it's competition, another independent bookstore,’” Larson said. “My own feeling was that … the goal was to work together to create a community where people do things locally, where they see the local space as a really vibrant bookish community– that is not something you do alone, that is always something you do in partnership with others.”
According to Larson and Swayze, Ithaca is the perfect place for an event such as Book Fest due to the city’s extensive history with bookstores as well as its large community of readers and writers.
“I saw other communities doing book festivals and I was like, Ithaca has so many writers, so many authors, so many books that have been set here,” Swayze said. “[It is] an ideal community to do something like this.”
For the future, Swayze and other event planners, like Buffalo Street Books Event Coordinator Nora Marcus-Hecht have dreams of continuing to expand the festival, among them bringing more of their favorite authors to Ithaca.
“I'm really looking forward to just seeing the book festival grow … It's been really great to see the way that it’s shaped up since the first one that we did three years ago now,” Marcus-Hecht said. “I'm also really looking forward to seeing how it shapes up over the next five, ten years to become just a much more community-wide thing.”
The Ithaca Is Books Book Fest begins on August 10th and lasts until August 13th.
Thursday, August 10th
4:00 p.m.Kitchen Witchery Book Talk & Tasting at Buffalo Street Books
5:00 p.m.The Art & Business of Bookmaking (w/ demo) at Buffalo Street Books
7:00 p.m.Unionizing the Ivory Tower Book Talk at PM Press/Autumn Leaves
Friday, August 11th
5:00 p.m.Aimee Gibbs - Carnivale of Curiosities at Circus Culture
7:00 p.m.Jewish Noir book talk at PM Press/Autumn Leaves
7:00 p.m.Competitive Wordle at The Downstairs
Saturday, August 12th
10:00 a.m.Truth, Lies & Literature via Zoom call from Ukraine
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Book Fair at TCPL BorgWarner Room
12:30 p.m.Tell Me a Story! Sing Me a Song! at TCPL Youth Services
1:30 p.m.The State of Young Adult Literature Today at TCPL Youth Services
2:30 p.m.Queer Romance Panel at Buffalo Street Books
3:00 p.m.Author Janie Bibbe at Odyssey Bookstore
4:00 p.m.Story Night at Liquid State Beer
7:00 p.m.Nationalism, Anarchism & Liberation at PM Press/Autumn Leaves
Sunday, August 13th
11:00 a.m.Drag Story Hour at Buffalo Street Books
1:00 p.m.Queer Feminist Publishing: A Historical Perspective in Ithaca at CAP Art Space
2:00 p.m. Ithaca-themed Poetry & Prose Open Mic at The Gallery
4:00 p.m. The Cry of Mother Earth and The Cargo Rebellion: Joint Book Launch at PM Press/Autumn Leaves
