ITHACA, NY -- The Friends of the Library Sale (FOL) have thought of a pop-up sale in the past, but one was never implemented, however with Christmas rapidly approaching, FOL is offering a one-day event on Dec. 12. Kathy Weinberg, coordinator of the Friends of the Tompkins County Library talks about the rare upcoming library sale, which will feature items for children.
Ithaca Times: You've said the Friends of the Tompkins County Public Library Book Sale is planning a special Kids Pop-Up Holiday Sale for Dec.12. Tell us more about this pop-up sale.
Kathy Weinberg: We will be open on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. (while supplies last) for this small pop-up sale. The kids' items, including puzzles, games, books, and DVDs, will be displayed in the front of the warehouse. Our big garage doors will be wide open to form the entry and to maximize ventilation, so dress warmly! We'll have space for 20 shoppers moving through the shopping area at a time, and we'll require masking and social distancing. Parents can find a variety of inexpensive items for their children, priced at $4.50 for DVDs and $1.50 or $3 for other items.
IT: Is it unusual for the FOL Book Sale to have a special pop-up sale in December? Why now, and what are your hopes for this pop-up sale?
KW: We haven't had many pop-up sales at all! But they seem like a fun event for us and for the community, so we're excited to be holding this special holiday sale. We've been looking for imaginative ways to serve the community, especially after COVID-19 started to affect kids and their families.
The idea was triggered by news that some shortages may be limiting parents' ability to find holiday presents for their kids. Puzzles, games, and books make excellent presents for children, from infants through 14 years old. We already have a lot of these items in stock, and we thought we should make them available now to give parents other alternatives for their holiday shopping. We hope everyone enjoys this little pop-up sale!
