ITHACA, NY -- Roald Hoffmann is a Nobel Prize winning chemist, a Frank H. T. Rhodes Professor, Emeritus at Cornell University, and a Holocaust survivor. Renowned for his knowledge in the chemistry field, his writing talents sometimes take a back seat. However, a few local writers came together to celebrate Hoffmann’s latest publication, “Constants of the Motion.” The writing below is from Cornell graduate and longtime activist David Burak, with input from writers Nancy Vieira Cuoto and Roger Gilbert.
Let me present a brief discussion of some key elements of Roald Hoffmann's writing, particularly regarding the connectivity between his poem "Crows over Sobibor" and his basically autobiographical play, “Something That Belongs to You.”
"Crows over Sobibor," which will be in Hoffmann's next collection of poetry, addresses us, the readers, in the voice of an, at times, frenetic youngster who describes an ominous scene in which Nazis have crammed Jews onto a train and told them they're being transported to a worksite.
However, the poem's child narrator senses a more diabolical plan — one which will end with a stop at the Sobibor extermination camp. So, the boy and a few of his cohorts pull some already broken pieces out of the boxcar wall, then jump through the hole, and, in a manner of speaking, hit the ground running. The young narrator doesn't stop until hunger compels him to do so. An empathetic reader can feel the exhaustion and excitement of the boy as he strives to explain that his perception of the death-camp destination was conveyed by the birds or through an "old man."
Hoffmann offers a commentary to his readers: “My poems of the War and the Holocaust are part memories, part constructions, imagining how things were or were thought about. This poem is in the latter category, not experienced directly by me, but imagined.”
One learns from Hoffmann's dialogue with his mother's character (Frieda, in the above-mentioned play) that only one man was known to have escaped from the train to the Sobibor slave labor camp. It is also worth noting that the Nazis executed Hoffmann's father for trying to organize an escape from this camp in Poland along the Ukraine border. Eventually, the child, Hoffmann, as well as his mother and several other relatives, fled from the barn loft where a Ukrainian teacher and his wife had hidden them. In thinking about this Ukrainian family, the Dyuks, the poet reflects: “Imagine finding food for four adults and one child for a year and a half. That took willful action, planning.” There were some slats in a vent in that loft, through which the young Hoffmann would furtively watch other children playing. He would also see Nazi soldiers on patrol in the village.
Writer Nancy Vieira Cuoto notes, “Roald’s poems are always full of surprises, whether he’s describing the natural landscape with a scientist’s precision, or reaching into personal memories of the Holocaust. Even his darkest poems are entertaining; he approaches every subject — history, natural history, personal experience, received mythologies — with the heart of a conversationalist philosopher.”
Another writer, Roger Gilbert, agrees, and praises Hoffmann’s latest work.
“Roald Hoffmann’s new book, “Constants of the Motion,” is a kind of atlas of art, memory, and natural wonder. Beloved places and landscapes that have fed the author’s imagination are evoked with stunning tangibility: southern France, western North Carolina, the California mountains, Japan, each offering its own natural and cultural bounty for poetic harvesting and distillation,” he said. “Another place haunts these poems as well, the Poland where Hoffmann was born and where his family endured the horrors of war and genocide. And the placeless dimension of science, residence of the DNA molecule and quantum physics, also becomes a site of recurrent pilgrimage over the course of the book.”
“Crows over Sobibor”
You don’t believe me. That they’re killing us.
No, I wasn’t in the camp, no one comes back,
I jumped from the train. The black birds told me.
You don’t believe me, you say. Because they
make you buy a third class ticket, like to Vienna,
half price for children. Umsiedlung, that’s all,
to a factory, to make uniforms and gas masks --
in a clean train. Just 12 hours, they told us, but
we stopped for every troop train. One toilet bucket,
a hundred people; first we were civilized,
made a partition for the women, from a sheet.
Then we had to empty it, through the window,
up high, barbed wire across it. People died, fighting
for the piroshky. Two guys and I found a crack,
a rotten board. We pried it open, another. Black birds.
We jumped, I don’t know what happened to them
I ran until I was hungry. Then I broke into a hut,
and a flock of crows flew out, in two or three bunches.
Maybe they got in there in the winter. I couldn’t move,
I had a fever. They told me, the birds; they came back.
Or maybe the old man. What old man? A Polak;
he works near there. He said trains come, then soon
they start up a big engine. No-one comes out. But
I think those black birds, the crows, told me.
They could fly in. I walked back, to tell you.
There is no Vienna. You’re crazy, you tell me,
Because I listen to birds. It could not be true.
-Roald Hoffmann
