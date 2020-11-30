Children’s Reading Connection, Visions Federal Credit Union and a wide range of community collaborators are launching a community-wide, community literacy campaign. READ. SING. LOVE. BOOKS! kicks off Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 11:30 a.m. - noon, outdoors at 410 Elmira Rd. in Ithaca.
The launch event will feature the unveiling of the first READ. SING. LOVE. BOOKS! banner, remarks from community leaders from education, business, government and literacy, Visions’ president/CEO Ty Muse, and special news and announcements including a $10,000 matching challenge, and a family concert live from the State Theatre stage. The event will end with community reading and Cal Walker and John Simon singing the book “All Are Welcome” to honor educators. Attendees will receive a gift of “All Are Welcome.”
Due to COVID caution, this event will be brief and will be held completely outdoors, with masks, and with social distancing throughout.
The full schedule of events is below:
Starting Dec. 2
- The first READ. SING. LOVE. BOOKS! banner will be unveiled at Visions Federal Credit Union, 410 Elmira Rd and will soon be followed by others on fences and buildings, libraries and TCAT buses. The second will appear on the Ithaca High School tennis court fence, followed by Lambrou Real Estate.
- With a commitment to giving back to community in a way that has the greatest lasting impact, Visions has made a donation to Children’s Reading Connection that will allow CRC to provide the Sing Me a Story set of six books, read and sung by John Simon and Cal Walker, to 200 children — every ICSD pre-k child, to pre-k age children at Downtown Ithaca Children’s Center, and to the collections of all of the public libraries in Tompkins County, so that any local family can borrow the set.
- Children and families need books more than ever, and they need the calm, comforting, and soothing nature of John Simon and Cal Walker’s voices. With close to 500 more children in pre-k in Tompkins County than in other school districts, CRC will begin fundraising so they can all receive Sing Me a Story! CRC invites the community to join them to “Give the Gift of Singing and Reading! Give the Gift of John and Cal!” Donations can be made at: www.ChildrensReadingConnection.org
- With a shared commitment to literacy and encouraging community engagement, Visions Federal Credit Union will announce a $10,000 challenge match for community donations to help Children’s Reading Connection fulfill its commitment to provide every pre-k and Head Start child in Tompkins County this set of books to come as special gifts before the holidays.
Saturday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. – noon.
- Children’s Reading Connection, with community partners Visions Federal Credit Union and the State Theatre of Ithaca present, “Sing Me a Story! Read Me a Song! With John Simon and Cal Walker” for a virtual concert on Saturday morning, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. Children, families and everyone can tune into Facebook live at Children’s Reading Connection to hear John Simon and Cal Walker. The concert will feature books that are stories and stories that are books, with a special singing of “All Are Welcome” with music John Simon wrote to honor educators.
- Families can hear songs and stories from “Sing Me a Story! Read Me a Song! With John Simon and Cal Walker” anytime at www.ChildrensReadingConnection.org.
12/2 launch event directions:
The new Visions Federal Credit Union is under construction at 410 Elmira Rd., Ithaca, NY., across from Buttermilk Plaza, and at the entrance of the Kohls, Home Depot Plaza. Take a right at the light and turn in towards Kohls. Park at the back of the parking lot near the back entrance to Visions. Follow the balloons to enter the fenced-in construction site on foot.
