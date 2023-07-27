Longtime contributor to “Guitar World”, Alan Paul has written four books; his latest tome is titled “Brothers and Sisters: The Allman Brothers Band and the Album That Defined the 70’s.” A pivotal section of Paul’s book details the band’s all-star “Summer Jam” in Watkins Glen in 1973. You’ll also learn a lot about other definitive Southern rock and jam bands in Paul’s pages, including the Grateful Dead, Lynryd Skynyrd and The Marshall Tucker Band.
This week, Paul is preparing to headline a Watkins Glen “Summer Jam” 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday, July 29 at Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua, New York (doors open at 3pm.)
The Ithaca Times spoke to Alan Paul about the legacy of “Summer Jam” and the Southern rock revolution spearheaded by the release of The Allman Brothers Band’s “Brothers and Sisters” in August, 1973.
IT: This will come out just a few days before July 28, which marks the 50th anniversary of Summer Jam in Watkins Glen, with the Allman Brothers Band, The Band and the Grateful Dead.
AP: Perfect, and obviously it’s in your region. How far is Ithaca from Watkins Glen?
IT: About 20 miles, I think.
AP: I have a real attachment to Ithaca. I have a lot of relatives who went to Ithaca College and I’ve been up there a few times, and I’m gonna be up there a bunch this summer for the Canandaigua event, and also, I have a family wedding in Syracuse. We rented a house there. It’s a place that resonates with me.
IT: This new book continues the line established with your first book on the Allman Brothers Band.
AP: It’s interesting. Early on in the process, maybe I’d written six or seven chapters that felt pretty completed, so I had Brad Tolinski read it, he was the editor of “Guitar World” for many years. He was one of the guys who inspired me to write this book, and he gave it a read for me. His comment was basically like, “Look, everything you’ve written is really good. It’s well-written, I like the feel of it, the flow, but I just have to ask you something. Do you want it to be a continuation of ‘One Way Out’? Do you have to read ‘One Way Out’ for this to make sense?” And I said no. Obviously, to some extent, it is a continuation of ‘One Way Out’ but I want it to stand by itself. And he had a good suggestion. He said, “Well, I think you need to buckle down and back up a little bit and give it a little more history, to set it up.” It is a continuation of a 30-year project for me. I was processing all that information, but also sort of starting new. Does that make sense?
IT: Absolutely. Back to Summer Jam. Apart from the sheer number of people who attended -more than 600,000 people - why does this show still resonate?
AP: First, let me say I loved my chapters on Watkins Glen. {laughs] I really enjoyed researching and writing them. Obviously, I knew from the start that that was going to be in the book, and probably a pretty decent part of the book. But it became two chapters where I’d thought it was going to be one. I just kept finding out more and more and more. As far as resonating, as you say apart from the crowd, because the crowd was such a big part of it. I had all the guys who were in the different bands; I had Bill Graham and Sam Cutler from the Grateful Dead. It felt good but something was missing. What struck me was that I didn’t have the voices of people that were there. For the 48th anniversary, I shared a picture on social media and said I was writing about this event, could you please contact me if you were there? I was thinking I’d hear from four or five people, but I just got flooded with dozens and dozens of responses.
“Brothers and Sisters: The Allman Brothers Band and the Album That Defined the 70’s.” By Alan Paul, St. Martin’s Press 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.