Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.