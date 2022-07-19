Keri Blakinger is the author of Corrections in Ink: A Memoir. The book traces her path as a nationally ranked figure skater, her struggle with bulimia, a heroin addiction, prison life, graduating from Cornell University with a degree in English, and to her life as a journalist. Previously, Blakinger was a reporter for the Houston Chronicle's Pulitzer-finalist team in 2018, and in 2019 her coverage of women's jails for the Washington Post Magazine helped earn it a National Magazine Award. She is currently a staff writer for the Marshal Project and covers prisons and jails.
Blakinger recently spoke with former Mayor Svante Myrick in front of a packed room at the Buffalo Street Books, and subsequently to the Ithaca Times.
Ithaca Times: Some readers might remember your name from your drug arrest in 2010, or they might recognize your byline from the two years you worked here in Ithaca after you got out of prison. What have you been doing since then?
Keri Blakinger: After leaving the Ithaca Times, I got an entry-level job at the New York Daily News and covered breaking news and crime there for about a year. It was wild and sometimes fun, but I found myself really wanting something that felt like more meaningful work and less writing about Kardashian drama. So I applied for a Hearst fellowship and ended up moving to Texas to work at the Houston Chronicle, where I started covering criminal justice. A few months in, I realized this was one niche field where I could use the most negative parts of my past to help put something positive out into the world, by using my understanding of the system to investigate it more thoroughly.
IT: As a white female you were incarcerated for two years. Talk about your experiences as a white women in jail.
KB: I think one of the really insidious things about white privilege is that it’s often so hard to definitively point to individual instances of it, situations where everyone can agree a given police encounter or disciplinary ticket or prosecution would have gone differently. That makes it easy for some people to deny that privilege exists—except perhaps in the most egregious cases. But I think that’s usually not the right way to think about privilege, and it’s easier to see when you step back and look at it in the aggregate. For instance, instead of wondering how much race impacted the outcome of my 2010 arrest and prosecution, I can step back and reasonably see all the ways it impacted my life before that—all the police encounters that could have gone differently and resulted in a longer criminal record going into that arrest in 2010. With a longer record, I could have qualified for a longer sentence and done more time for the same crime.
IT: How were you able to write when you knew the guards might at any time confiscate your belongings?
KB: Every few days, I would mail pages of my journal to people in the free world—friends or, usually, family. That way I never had too many pages on me at once. While that helped keep my writing from being confiscated or destroyed, it also meant that I could never look back. So it wasn’t until I got out and put everything together into a book that I really got a sense of how I’d changed over time.
IT: Can you explain the second chance you earned?
KB: It’s so funny to be answering this question for the Ithaca Times because I think I was at the Ithaca Times the first time that I addressed it publicly in writing—in an essay for the Washington Post somewhere around 2015 called “Heroin addiction sent me to prison. White privilege got me out and to the Ivy League.” I’m not sure I can explain it here better than I did then.
IT: How do you respond to people who feel there is no racial bias in our society or in the justice system?
KB: People making this claim in 2022 are not making it in good faith. I’m not sure that there’s great value in arguing with people who just deny racial bias altogether — to me it seems more fruitful to engage with folks who might at least agree it exists, but just have a different view about severity of it.
IT: What should people know about what time in jail is like, and what they can do for inmates who are incarcerated?
KB: For me, at least, time passed a little more quickly—or a little smoother, at least—when I had books to read. There are so many things we can do for people behind bars, but I think one of the easiest entry points is buying books. If you know someone in prison, you can find out the regulations about sending them books. Or if you don’t, you can donate to prison book projects across the country, which help send free reading to people behind bars.
