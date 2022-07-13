The tale of Beorn: The Littlest Viking opens at the site of a tavern where the story’s main character, Beorn, throws back a couple mugs of chocolate milk while he expresses his desperate desire for any sort of adventure or journey, something that would carve out his own legacy.
Ben Bender, the author of the comic book saga, found himself in a somewhat similar situation about 10 years ago. The Texas native and Cornell graduate (2007) had rekindled his childhood passion for illustration after attending a Comic-Con event in Austin. As a nine- or ten-year-old he’d spent time doodling sketches of iconic comic book/strip characters such as Garfield, Ninja Turtles and Spider Man.
“I hadn't drawn for like 20 years, but whenever I saw that it made me remember like I really used to love drawing,” Bender said.
He began his return to illustration by drawing and selling fan art, though after a while he developed an urge to create something of his own. He developed the character Beorn, a rambunctious, short-statured barbarian warrior, and began writing the story as a full Sunday page comic strip before realizing that he was going to need a larger medium to properly tell the plot.
In 2020, Bender launched his first Kickstarter campaign to fund a single-issue comic book. His campaign asked for $750 to fund the project. In just the first day the campaign was launched, he received roughly $20,000.
“I launched it on my 40th birthday and a friend of mine texted me kind of late in the morning,” Bender said. “I launched the first thing in the morning. He texted me late in the morning, ‘Hey man. Have you gone to check out your Kickstarter,’ and I was like, ‘Nah dude I gotta wait.’ I just had knots in my stomach [from] nerves. And he goes, ‘Well, you need to go look,’ and so I went to look and it was already funded, well past where it was that I needed.”
Now, two years later, the first issue of Beorn: The Littlest Viking is set to hit the shelves of comic book stores July 13.
As much as he enjoyed drawing as a kid, Bender does not recall writing his own comic strips growing up. He does remember reading comics often, though, which left an impression on him at a young age and can be seen in his illustrations.
“I had people hit me up and say, ‘Oh man, I really like it. Your style reminds me of,’ and they would mention things like Asterix and Obelix and Smurfs, things from that Franco Belgian style of comics. And as I went and was looking at it…it smacked me in the face. My mom was in the Air Force and we had traveled, and when we lived in Germany, I had a diet of the Smurfs and the Smurfs comics and Asterix and Obelix. So it was these crazy seeds that were planted well before I started really doing it.”
Bender’s style exhibits strong influences from famous cartoonist Bill Watterson, the author of Calvin and Hobbes, and Beorn is, as he describes it, a sort of “love letter” to such a comic strip.
“There’s just something about the…the aesthetics of it,” he said. “How vibrant [Watterson’s] inking is. All of my favorite artists, I've realized, I'm drawn to their inking styles and it usually has something to do with and energy to the lines, to the way that they do it. And I feel like he is just—and so many people in the comics world say the same thing—a master of using that brush in his own way.’”
The concept of originality and developing one’s unique style of illustration was something that Bender grappled with early on, which made him feel tentative in the early stages of illustrating Beorn. It was not until he heard animator Erik Larson say he utilized certain aspects of individual styles in the creation of his own style that Bender came to terms with the fact that such a concept is truly unattainable.
“I learned that it's not gonna matter how I draw,” he said. “People are still gonna make those comparisons. So I may as well just kind of stop fighting it and just draw.”
The story of Beorn: The Littlest Viking is one about a small warrior that believes he is destined for greatness who receives a map from a stranger before embarking on an adventure full of myths, legends, gods, heroes, monsters, fantastical creatures, and more.
“For me, it’s about the kind of relationships that he forms and the impacts and interactions that he has with the people that he meets along the way,” he said. “So still very keeping to its roots of sort of a slice of life newspaper comic strip. It just happens to have this running epic adventure going on behind it.”
Despite the adorable depictions of characters and the sense of light-heartedness in the story’s spirit, there are moments of violence and horror along the way, something that Bender said was important for him to include in the book. One of his biggest artistic influences is Jim Henson, creator of The Muppets and director of fantasy films The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth, who emphasized that children should be scared and that it is okay to do so.
“My takeaway from it was the sense of like, it's okay to scare them so that they can learn why it's okay to be scared but also how it's going to work out okay through the story, through the narrative,” Bender said. “And so when I was writing Beorn, there are things in it sometimes where I wanted people to feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, is he gonna make it?’”
One example from the book is in the second chapter where one of the characters carves one of his eyes out and casts it into a well, though Bender does not illustrate the gorey act itself.
“I didn't show him cutting his eye out, but I showed everything in between where you see him holding the knife up to his eye and then the very next panel is this disembodied, this removed eye being tossed across the panel right before it plops into the well,” he said.
Bender said he feels a sense of responsibility as the author to include scenes like these in the book for the sake of the audience as well as himself. He said he received a lot of feedback from parents saying that they loved it and enjoyed reading it together with their child.
“I have a three-year-old and honestly, if she were four, I'd [probably] let her see it,” he said. “If she were six, I'd [definitely] let her see it. But I know not everybody would, and I had to start balancing what I really thought was necessary for the story and what was the best way to kind of show that darkness, that danger. Was it showing a chopped out eyeball, or was there some way to do it narratively?”
“Some of the things that I had written took on that lens of, is it essential to show that…or can I hint at it, in some way that maybe really subtle? Sometimes it is just visually scary because it needs to be visually scary’”
Those interested in learning more about Beorn: The Littlest Viking can visit the littlestviking.com
