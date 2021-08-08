ITHACA, NY -- Allison Larkin’s novel, “The People We Keep,” is a coming-of-age novel that follows a 16-year-old songwriter as she leaves home and tries to find herself in the world.
The Book of the Month Club, a monthly book subscription, got an early release and chose “The People We Keep” as their July book of the month. The novel went on sale to the public Aug. 3 through Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books (https://simonandschusterpublishing.com/gallery-books/). It will be available online and in some stores.
Larkin, similar to the main character in her book, April, had a period of her life where she felt lost and Ithaca, NY was a happy place in both of their lives. Larkin has a sentimental feeling towards the Ithaca area because she went to school at Ithaca College for two years and took private voice lessons outside of the school.
“It’s where I met so many of my friends who are like my family now,” Larkin said. “I feel like it was the first time in my life that I had a lot of good freedom.”
The novel, partially being set in Ithaca, could appeal to those who also have Ithaca as a special place in their hearts.
“I fell in love with the city and it hasn’t faded,” Larkin said.
Larkin hopes her novel appeals to people in their late teens and 20s, but said she can see adults relating with the story as well.
“I hope that anybody who is kind of searching for a feeling of belonging, or has had that search where they’ve felt like a little bit of an odd duck in the world and needed to work a little harder to find the places and the people they belong to,” Larkin said. “I feel like that’s who this book is for.”
The novel brings you through a story of April’s youth and how life can change everyday.
“People will either reflect on their experiences or find some kinship in the book,” Larkin said. “Just feel some kind of understanding from the story.”
This novel began in 2006, when Larkin started creating characters. Larkin heard the songs “Iowa” by Dar Williams and “This is the Sea” by The Waterboys and inspiration for her story struck.
“Something about the combination of those two songs just jiggled something loose in my head and April kind of showed up,” Larkin said.
She stopped that night after hearing those songs together and wrote 5,000-6,000 words about April. Larkin has been working through her story ever since.
“I wrote this book because I couldn’t stop writing it,” Larkin said. “None of it was for any purpose other than that. In terms of just my heart and appreciation for the city [Ithaca], it would mean a lot to me if other people who also loved the city understand what I’m talking about.”
Larkin said the title of her novel, “The People We Keep,” is about the things in life that you hold onto and the things you let go.
“The things we let go of are one thing, but once we get to a point in our lives where we can be kind of purposeful, who do we keep?” Larkin asks. “What stays and what matters? In a lot of ways this book is an examination of the core of what matters to you in your life and who matters to you.”
Larkin said she was the kid reading with a flashlight under the covers as a kid and that she will always love it when she can bring that kind of comfort to others.
“I’m so honored when other people feel that way about something,” Larkin said. “That I could give something like that to other people, I will never not be excited about that.”
