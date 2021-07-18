The 84-year-old author was an elegant man, possessed of extraordinary energy. Nonetheless, after nearly two hours of speaking and replying to questions, Jorge Luis Borges was growing weary. Even he was subject to the laws of physical reality. I'd been alerted by Anna Geske, the Director of Cornell's Council on the Creative and Performing Arts, who noted, "At Harvard last week, Borges had to cancel his appearances scheduled for the day after his lecture and reading, due to exhaustion."
A "standing room only" audience of about 500 students, faculty and others squeezed into Cornell's Uris Auditorium and challenged the legendary Argentine fabulist, poet and former librarian with questions like, "Do you think writing should move people to act or to dream?"
"Act," replied Borges, whose job as a librarian had been terminated by the Argentine dictator; Juan Peron then offered the sole supporter of his family a position as a chicken inspector, which he refused. "But, because I'm a coward, I would just as soon dream."
The next question came from a young woman with short black hair, who was wearing a black leather jacket. "How did you respond to Peron offering you a job inspecting chickens?"
"I was insulted, of course, but I put aside my feelings and focused my mind on writing my poetry and stories," Borges replied.
I maneuvered myself through the group of people sitting on the floor around the podium. "Mr. Borges," I said, leaning close to his ear, "you can stop anytime."
"No," he said. Then, after a pause, he smiled, saying ,"I will take one more." He acknowledged a woman with long red hair and a blue serape.
"How do you determine if something is a dream," she asked.
"Everything is a form of acting. For all you know, your whole life is a dream," Borges replied, adding, "Right now the dream I'm having is a happy one, the dream of being in America, of being ringed in by friends."
As the crowd filtered out of Uris Hall, I asked Borges, "Would you be able to join me for a local access tv interview tomorrow?"
"Anna informed me about this. I will be glad to meet you at noon. She can tell you where I'll be," Borges said.
With the help of a ride provided by the campus police, we were seated in the basement "studio" of the Tompkins County Library before 12:30 p.m. Terry Harbin, the library's top technician, made sure that the mics were properly in place and the sound tests indicated we were good to go.
"What led you to become a writer?" I asked.
"My father was a teacher, and he taught me about those internal doubts we call philosophy. He taught me about idealists, about solipsists, about a single dreamer in the whole scheme of things... Poetry came to me through English. My father was always intoning Swinburne, Shelley, Shakespeare," Borges said.
"It'd be intriguing to hear more about others in your family," I said.
"Most of them were soldiers in the war of Paraguay and the war for independence, and in small, but very real, wars. Then they fought the [Native Americans] in what you called the 'winning of the west' or what we called the conquest of the desert. It was a very ruthless and brutal story," Borges said.
"Regarding your rise to international prominence, would you mind describing that process?" I asked.
"I was an unknown quantity, more or less an invisible man, in Buenos Aires. Until I got a prize from European publishers... Suddenly, when I was famous in Europe, people were interested in me in Buenos Aires, since my country was a pack of snobs, no?"
"How do you deal with your loss of sight?" I asked.
"I went blind for reading purposes in 1955. But when people come to see me, then we take Henry James or we may attempt Robert Louis Stevenson... or Mark Twain. For science fiction I think of H.G. Wells. I wonder if you know that Baudelaire every night read Edgar Allen Poe. Then he would pray to his dead mother and to Poe, whom he never met in the flesh of course. A patron saint," Borges said.
Borges' memorable presentations at Cornell and at the Tompkins County Library took place in the Spring of 1983. While considered by many as the greatest short story writer of the second half of the 20th Century, Borges preferred to be thought of as a poet. He was born in 1899 and died in 1986. I will never forget our brief encounter. I remain appreciative of the assistance of Anna Geske, Louis Mezgar (TCPL director), Terry Harbin and others who helped prepare me to do this interview.
