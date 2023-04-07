After the position of Tompkins County Poet Laureate was first created in 2001, 11 local poets have taken on the honorable two-year role of enriching the community with poetry. In February 2023, Janie E. Bibbie was officially appointed the 2023 and 2024 Poet Laureate of Tompkins County.
“It’s truly amazing,” Bibbie said. “It’s not anything I ever expected. But I’m really honored to have the position and the opportunity to meet so many people.”
Bibbie was encouraged to apply for the position by several friends, despite not expecting to be selected with all the talented people living in Ithaca.
“I thought, well, they have that much faith in me, I should have that much faith in me,” Bibbie said. “So I applied. My first reaction was, ‘Wow.’ And then I said it again.”
Megan Barber, executive director of the Community Arts Partnership, administers the entire selection process.
“The position is important because it celebrates, honors and supports the role of poetry in civic life,” Barber said. “I would describe [Bibbie] as gracious, wise and grounded.”
Bibbie’s project as Tompkins County Poet Laureate is entitled “Poems share the words.”
“That’s what I encourage people to do,” Bibbie said. “Find some poems, read them for yourself, share with others and just enjoy the space in your life that poetry creates. A place of peace and calm away from what you normally might be going through.”
Barber notes Bibbie’s skill and passion for poetry, her history of civic engagement and commitment to using poetry to both improve people’s lives and strengthen the community. But long before Bibbie took up writing or ever even stepped foot in Ithaca, she grew up in Harlem, New York. She was raised in a church — something she said she knows will get her through the end of her time on earth.
“I think my writing is all about faith,” Bibbie said. “Not just talking about it, but living it. Because anybody can talk about anything for as long as they want. But it’s really what you do that is of a greater impact. That’s been my experience.”
Bibbie’s first experience in Ithaca was her time at Ithaca College: she graduated in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and then her master’s degree in Corporate Communication. As an employee of the college, she was able to attend one to two classes a semester for free.
“When I first came to Ithaca, I thought I would only be here for 3 years and then I would be out,” Bibbie said. “But the three turned into four turned into 10, 20 and now it’s 50.”
Since graduating from Ithaca College, Bibbie has found a home in Ithaca through her church family as a deaconess, trustee and leader of a caregiver group. In addition to being a published poet and author, Bibbie is heavily involved in the community through her membership in Lifelong and the Business Leaders of Color — just to name a few.
“I really like living in Ithaca, it’s beautiful,” Bibbie said. “Now the weather, that can be challenging at times. Some years I feel like after going through the winter, I’ve earned this wonderful opportunity to already be here and enjoy the summer. Whereas other people have to leave their homes to enjoy what I get to on a regular basis.”
In 2019, Bibbie had a journal published titled “Alzheimer’s: Up Close and Personal: A Journal of Experiences, Concerns and Thoughts.” In it, Bibbie writes about her experiences alongside her husband’s journey through Alzheimer’s. Bibbie said poetry started flowing out of her after that, having since published 12 books of poetry. She is currently working on her next project.
“I guess it must have been inside me all the time just waiting to emerge,” Bibbie said. “I think my writing explores everything. I’ve written about families, children, older people, things in life that are upsetting to me. Homelessness, hunger. And of course, I wrote about life during the pandemic and how that affected people, especially those confined to the house or nursing homes.”
Bibbie describes her writing as divinely inspired, and always handwrites her poems with minimal editing.
“I’ll wake up and there might be one or two words on my mind,” Bibbie explains. “I always keep a pen and paper by my bed, so I write down those two words and then I just keep writing. When I feel like there’s nothing else there, I stop. And that’s the poem.”
Out of all of her work so far, “Two Cents” is the poem that Bibbie thinks has impacted people the most. She recalls how people have taken it with them to work as a reminder to not offend people with inquiring comments.
“The matter is not my concern,” Bibbie reads from her writing. “Yet here I am putting in my two cents, thinking my thoughts will add value to what does not concern me. Two cents, too many, too little for something bigger than it appears to an outsider like me.”
Moving forward in the next two years, Bibbie is looking forward to connecting with more people.
“I just hope to instill in the community a love of poetry,” Bibbie said.
