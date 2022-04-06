ITHACA, NY -- Ithacan Bert Scholl finds joy in writing music, playing his guitar and performing for anyone who will listen. Outside of these joys, Scholl has been mentoring people through major life-altering struggles, victories and more since 2010.
Despite his efforts to lift the spirits of others, Scholl was personally diagnosed with stage two rectal cancer in 2007. After being declared cancer-free in 2009, Scholl went on to be diagnosed with stage four rectal cancer metastasized to the liver in 2011.
As a two-time cancer survivor, Scholl now dedicates his time to mentoring cancer patients and their families, helping them navigate diagnoses, treatments, recovery, remission and life after cancer.
“For many cancer survivors, like myself, returning to life after treatment was difficult,” Scholl said. “When you’re undergoing weekly treatments, you’re constantly surrounded by a phenomenal team, helping you every step of the way. I had never felt more supported. Suddenly, after treatment ended, they were just gone, and I felt so alone.”
In October 2019, Scholl decided he wanted to host a podcast. As a survivorship mentor, he heard survival stories on a daily basis that he thought others could benefit from. Due to the confidentiality of his practice, he couldn’t simply share the experiences of his clients, but he desired a platform to do so.
By January 2020, Scholl had started recording episodes with local cancer survivors that were interested. Suddenly, “But Seriously: The Cancer Podcast,” Scholl’s passion project, was born. He started locally because that’s where his contacts were, but he wanted his podcast to reach further audiences.
A few months later, the pandemic hit, and Scholl had to convert his podcast to a Zoom format. Around the same time, he began using Instagram to promote his show, learning that he could find contacts by looking through hashtags. Many politely declined, but he started recruiting future guests straight through the social media platform. Nowadays, people reach out to him directly to be a guest on the show.
In just two years, Scholl has spoken with guests from England, Australia and all over the United States, just because he took the time to network and invest in his vision.
Scholl has found great solace in hosting “But Seriously.” He regularly finds himself moved by conversations with guests, while also learning things about his own journey in the process.
“During an earlier episode, one guest spoke of failing to recognize her body after her mastectomy and hysterectomy,” Scholl said. “This was the first time someone put language to how I was feeling. My first diagnosis had been stage two rectal cancer, and I eventually needed to have a colostomy. After the surgery, I didn’t want to be in my body. The shame was real. My guest put into words what, for me, could only be expressed in emotion. Since those early days, I’ve become quite comfortable with it and take off my shirt at the beach without a second thought.”
Scholl considers himself an open book and encourages his guests to be vulnerable alongside him. He finds pride in the fact that his podcast will exist long after he’s gone, serving as a resource for survivors, their caretakers and their families.
“‘But Seriously’ also provides listeners with conversations that can be quite difficult, like how guests and I have each told our children about our cancer diagnoses,” Scholl said. The intimate, judgement-free zone that Scholl has created allows for these conversations to emerge naturally.
Scholl would like to point out that the podcast isn’t entirely heavy. The title, “But Seriously,” comes from his honest attempt to redirect his conversations with guests. Scholl says that he spends a lot of time laughing with guests about some of the absurdities that come with having cancer. He went on to say that it felt right, paying homage to this phenomenon in the title of his podcast.
“I’d like to leave the Ithaca community with some advice,” Scholl said. “Some people avoid long-form podcasts because the run-times intimidate them. It’s okay to listen to ‘But Seriously’ like an audiobook. Listen to it in the car as you drive, in the kitchen as you cook, or while taking an afternoon stroll. Give it a chance because these stories deserve to be heard.”
You can listen to “But Seriously: The Cancer Podcast” on your favorite podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts or Spotify. The links can also be found directly on Scholl’s website.
