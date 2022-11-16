25 years after Jacob Hascup painted the “Where the Wild Things Are” mural on the side of 301 Taughannock Blvd, Cornell University student of Fine Arts Chloe Mako has given it new life.
Mako has been working at On the Street Pita for two years, the food truck that rents the lot behind The Jewelbox (where the mural is located). She’s been watching the paint slowly fade away and has always wondered whether it would be touched up. However, her involvement in the restoration project happened by chance.
“We had just gotten new picnic tables at the lot, and I proposed to Brian Horvath [owner of On the Street Pita] that I paint them,” Mako said. “At that point, he told me that the owner of The Jewelbox, Micky Roof, had been hoping for the mural to be restored. I sat down to talk with Micky and built a great connection with her. This further solidified my fervor in making the mural beautiful again for her and for all those who interact with it on a daily basis.”
Mako specializes in painting large-scale media, but this project was to be the largest she’s worked on to date. She had created smaller murals alongside other art students for her high school proms, but this was to be her first public one where she was completely in charge of coordinating the minute detail (with the help of others, such as Roof).
In her design plans, Mako had three points of reference to accommodate: Maurice Sendak's original illustrations, Hascup’s original piece as it was done in 1999, and the nostalgic, faded and abstracted version the community has loved through the mural’s decay.
“I first did some color tests to see what composed the feeling of Sendak's original work,” Mako said. “After gauging how much of each color I would need, I worked from the bottom up, blocking in major areas and adding dimension. I didn’t want it to be as dark as Sendak's, but a more vibrant and exciting rendition of Hascup’s vision. The process took about three weeks from the moment I began gathering materials to when I sealed and signed it with Hascup’s and my name.”
As many locals know, The Jewelbox was originally an ice cream parlor, and the story’s iconic character Max was holding an ice cream cone in Hascup’s version. In the book, Max is holding a king's staff, but Mako took the creative liberty to paint him showcasing a diamond ring. It was her way of honoring the artwork’s history while still representing The Jewelbox.
The only major challenge Mako faced throughout the whole process was navigating October weather, especially in the early mornings.She would wake up at 4 a.m. to clean her brushes and would resume painting as the sun rose above Ithaca before her 8 a.m. courses. The chill in the air would sometimes affect her paint, but she became accustomed to working against the elements. She always made more progress when she’d return to paint later in the day when it was warmer.
“The whole experience was a dream, but meeting Sabine Hascup, Jacob Hascup’s mother, truly inspired me,” Mako said. “She stopped by to chat with me on one of my final days with the mural and to have her blessing was so reassuring. Jacob’s been living in California for the past number of years, and it seems the mural began to fade with his departure. To talk with Sabine while I brought her son’s artwork into new life was beautiful.”
While Mako’s not originally from Ithaca, this project has helped her build a home here. She’s been able to leave a little piece of herself behind while still respecting a piece of art that’s become an Ithaca staple after all these years.
“This mural was a massive labor of love, and I feel extreme pride to be a part of its 25–year history,” Mako said. “It really made me feel a sense of belonging to have people stopping to chat with me as I worked each day, cheering me on and helping me move my massive scaffolding setup. Everyone who passed seemed to have some personal anecdote to share with me about their connection to the mural or Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are,” and it was a wonderful feeling to be backed by the community in that way.”
Mako’s completed mural can now be viewed at 301 Taughannock Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.