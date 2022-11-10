The sad truth about art in Ithaca is that the most vital work often goes unseen by the broader gallery-going audience and, when it is seen, it goes unrecognized for what it is. Too many, working artists most egregiously, lack the imagination or the context or the patience to grasp something from beyond their own preferred genre or social milieu. It often feels like an uphill battle trying to demonstrate otherwise—to point somewhere else and say “here, look at this!”
Everybody with an interest in contemporary art—or sheer beauty—ought to see “Tiger Balm and Other Boxes,” currently on display at the Martha Van Rensselaer Hall Gallery in Cornell’s College of Human Ecology. The inventive mixed-media work on display in the modest space belongs to Sabeen Omar, a current designer-in-residence at the school. She was invited to Ithaca by associate professor Denise Nicole Green, who curated the current show.
Raised and currently based in Sri Lanka but trained at the Art Institute of Chicago, Omar brings a genuinely multicultural background to her art. Resonating with South and Central Asian traditions of textile and miniature painting, she also brings in what is obviously a deep familiarity with European modern art. Her cosmopolitan sensibility is highlighted by the literary quotations that she has used to title her pieces here. (These are presented on labels resting on the floor—forcing viewers to look down.)
Omar’s recent work is predominantly small, even miniature in scale. Anyone with an appreciation for rich color, intricate pattern, and evocative metaphor can enjoy what’s in the gallery. Understanding something of her unusual combinations of materials and techniques deepens the plot.
A few mostly older pieces here use more traditional supports such as board or canvas. (Traditional, that is, in “Western” art.) Omar’s recent signature iswork on flimsy cardboard packaging, clothing fragments, or, most prevalently, handkerchiefs—many with distinctive scalloped edges. These she elaborates with an intricate, loving combination of drawing and painting materials; cutting out and scratching in; embroidery and crochet.
The exhibition takes its title and signature motif from a popular Asian analgesic rub. (As Omar recounts in a gallery statement, her mother used to rub it on her forehead as a child so that she might fall asleep—but this is not a directly autobiographical art.) A flattened out box, intricately sectioned and vaguely dragon-like, is among the smaller pieces presented on glass shelves visible from both inside and outside the gallery. The shape reappears throughout the show as a cut-out, often softened in the fabric works. This play with addition and subtraction is characteristic.
A relatively straightforward presentation occurs in “tiger balm I.” Quilt-like, in the piece Omar patches in scraps of personal and family clothing, primarily crimson, onto a pale blue and white plaid scalloped handkerchief. The attached shapes echo the familiar box form. Embroidered lines, used as drawing, echo and displace the main body—a doubling of form discernable elsewhere in the gallery. The piece is rich and humble, ornate and abstract.
Although idiosyncratic gallery displays can be a hindrance, the quirky presentation here is entirely appropriate and effective. Most of the work is pinned to the wall at wildly different heights. Other pieces are suspended from above or rest on shelves or low pedestals.
There has been a vogue in recent art for cartographic imagery. (Corners Gallery, in Cayuga Heights, will be hosting a juried exhibition, “Contemporary Mapping: We’re Still Here” in January and February of this upcoming year. It is a sequel to a 2016 show on the same theme.)
A triptych on glass-covered museum board, “whoever you are, no matter how lonely…” (Mary Oliver) hangs suspended in one corner of the gallery, its triangular hanging suggesting a novel map projection. The piece combines graphite, colored pencil, gouache, and ink. Rich gradations of black-to-white are given selective emphasis with areas of indigo-like blue and thin orange and green.
Like much of her work here, the piece takes inspiration from what describes in her statement as “ablaq”: an Islamic architectural technique, alternating dark and light stones for decorative effect. Here wobbly, diagonal grids and intricate dottings and hatchings join more painterly applications of tone. The effect is of a world made dream-like. (Some may discern a metaphorical as well as a decorative logic in her choice to leave Europe blank white—though it shares this quality with Japan, Madagascar, and much of Southeast Asia.)
While much mixed-media and found object art relies on its ostensible shock value or perfunctory social comment, Omar is after something different here. A rich poetics of making and imagining—bridging the decorative and the pictorial, the contemporary and the folkloric—animates her idiosyncratic but accessible art.
It is crass to conclude an art review by telling readers to go see a show. But go see this one—there’s so much to ponder and delight in here.
