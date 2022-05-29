ITHACA, NY -- Since spring of last year, Ben Bookout has directed The Rest (113 West State/MLK St.) as a genuine alternative for Ithaca’s often tired downtown gallery scene. A photography teacher and technician — as well as an accomplished photographer in his own right — Bookout brings diverse interests and connections to his project. The personal and teaching studio and display space has become a lively gathering spot as well as a venue for unexpected and often compelling exhibitions.
Conceived by Camaron Cohen and Rodrigo Guzman and team-juried, the gallery’s “Artist Showcase Juried Exhibition” joins a crowded field of regional artists’ surveys, both invitational and open-call. The show (which runs through May 29) includes work from 30 Finger Lakes artists working in the expected range of media.
An exhibition of this kind inevitably attracts a wide range of submissions: ranging from seasoned artists with distinct voices, to perennial hobbyist hopefuls, to the genuinely “emergent.” Although I can’t say I agree with all the selections, it is to the gallery’s credit that it has brought together familiar and unfamiliar names on a fairly even footing. As far as regional surveys go, this one is tight and thoughtful.
Displayed on a shelf behind the gallery’s front window, a trio of small ceramic sculptures by SUNY Oswego instructor Renqian Yang are standouts. Variously executed in porcelain and stoneware paper clay, their abstract forms recall leaves and petals—their allusions to nature enlivened with unexpected, variegated textures and colors. The reference becomes more specific in “Ilinx,” the best of the three. Broadly cone-shaped, the porcelain piece combines white clay sections with bits in pale turquoise, mustardy yellow, glossy black, and — suggesting little roses — red-pink.
As those of us who have done it will know, hanging diverse and largely unrelated work like that here tends to bring out the clever — if not the glib — in curators. Case in point here is the side-by-side pairing of Elizabeth McMahon’s unframed mixed-media on cardboard abstraction “Moving Party,” with Deborah Bilinski’s trompe l’oeil acrylic on canvas “6 Boxes.” Done on an elaborately faceted, flattened-out carton, McMahon’s drawn, painted and collaged piece features a hectic, often-bright agglomeration of zig-zags and diagonal hatching recalling the Cubists and Futurists of a century ago.
Bilinski’s piece also looks back to the interwar era — here primarily the arch eye-teasing of Magritte. Rendered in an overall beige hue, with deep shadows and accents of pale pink, the piece is a mock diorama, with five cardboard boxes piled haphazardly in a larger box — the delicately rendered borders of its open face coincident with the edges of the canvas.
Photography is an understandable point of emphasis and relative strength — although there is a palpable lack of artists really pushing the medium. Highlights include Steve Piper’s “Untitled Railroad Cars 1” and “2” — with their gorgeously colored and textured echoes of color field abstraction — and local favorite Jon Reis, with his characteristically droll take on folksy illusionism, “Waterfront, Lotus Lane, Port Stanley, Ontario.”
Straight painting is not a particular strength of this show, with basic technique and familiar conception in abundance.
My own heritage notwithstanding, I was publically accused, last year by a social media activist, of “anti-Asian” and “anti-feminist” criticism for what I had thought was my informed and not unkind skepticism regarding work by a local painter on themes of Asian-American history.
In that light — and with my characteristic guilelessness — indulge me with my account of Kacey Kim’s oil on canvas “Invasive Species.” The piece, which might be a self-portrait, depicts the head and upper body of a young woman, with long black hair and cartoonishly yellow skin. Around her — we see a corner suggesting the inside of a glass aquarium — swim numerous goldfish, as if through air rather than water. About par for the course here in straightforwardly painterly terms, the piece taps into a local vogue for what I have identified as a New Age revival of 19th century Symbolism — combining it with a yellow peril satire which may be either heavy-handed or “brave” and timely, depending on one’s proclivities.
It is always a treat to see the work of Jessica Warner, a local painter who continues to push still-life in unexpected and odd directions. A particular emphasis of her work for at least the past decade has been an attempt to present drawing and painting as equal and interchangeable. Although far from her strongest work, an untitled piece on paper here — combining gouache and watercolor with line drawing in blue pen — is compelling in its irresolution. Smudgy patches of paint in ochre and lemon yellow, lavender, and yellow-green sit heavy-handedly on a doodled, delicate landscape of repeated pattern taken from a textile design.
As well as being selected and arranged with some care, “Juried Exhibition” benefits simply from the local unfamiliarity of so many of its artists. It is refreshing to see a downtown gallery continue to escape the closed loop of the overfamiliar.
