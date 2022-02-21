ITHACA, NY -- Like his better-known contemporary David Smith, American sculptor Seymour Lipton (1903-1986) forms a bridge between the European innovations of Picasso and the Surrealists and the late modernism that dominated three-dimensional art in this country in the ‘50s and ‘60s. There’s a distinct period feeling to his art looking at it now. Unlike Smith in his greatest work, Lipton remains bound to his age of anxiety — while embodying it better than most.
As its title suggests, “Seymour Lipton II” (Feb. 5-July 31) is not the artist’s first go-around at Cornell’s Johnson Museum of Art. In 1973, the newly opened Johnson featured a show of his then-recent pieces. Assembled by the museum’s contemporary curator Andrea Inselmann, the new presentation is a more modest affair. Featuring three domestic scale metal pieces and a Salon style hanging of preparatory sketches, the show feels distinctly underfed. Nonetheless, this is an intriguing opportunity to revisit an essential chapter in American art history.
Initially trained as a dentist (and active as such for many years), the self-taught artist began his career in the early ‘30s as a Social Realist sculptor working mainly in carved wood and expressing what he took to be the plight of the downtrodden. Responding to the apocalyptic cultural climate of the post-1945 period, Lipton evolved a style of jagged, biomorphic abstract forms that survive as a lasting, if relatively minor, contribution to the New York School. Creating with cut and directly worked pieces of sheet metal, he achieved a style that combines densely textured and patinated surfaces with gnarly, post-Cubist shapes and space. Like his Abstract Expressionist painter peers, he helped remake modern art.
Although of historical and specialist interest, Lipton’s sketches here are not particularly rewarding as self-contained works of art. Nor is it evident that they relate directly to the sculpture on show. A wall hung with 31 conté crayon drawings (dated 1951-1986), borrowed from the university’s Kroch Library, joins four color lithographs (1969-1970). The latter, perhaps directed at the affordable art market, largely translates his rough sketch style into a more decorous format.
Lipton’s actual sculptures are more rewarding by far. Although resolutely free-formed, they are filled with evocations of plant, animal, and insect forms. In particular, his later two pieces here embody a convulsive energy and feeling.
Done in the more traditional medium of cast bronze, “Exodus” (1946), represents an early stage in Lipton’s metalworking technique. It is the smallest three-dimensional piece here, fitting on a small ledge built into a gallery wall. Frontal, frieze-like in display and basic structure, the piece could be interpreted as a Biblical allegory. Indeed, it is not hard to identify forms redolent of waves and pyramids — even a providential eye.
What was most striking to this secular aesthete is the sense of vital animation the artist brought to this implied narrative. The intertwined lumps writhe and dance within their constricted space: a storybook brought to life. This self-animation is also key to appreciating his later sculpture.
Both “Redwood” (1956) and “Sibyl” (1960) were done using the artist’s signature, innovative method of welded and brazed sheet metal sculpture. Using Monel, a nickel-copper alloy, and melting nickel-silver rods onto their surfaces, he achieved an aggressively worked and richly surfaced painterly effect. While his biomorphic, broadly Picassoid forms may read as somewhat generic, Lipton’s workmanship helps give his pieces their distinctive character.
Both rest on neutral blocks in the center of the gallery. Featuring cut and twisted sheets in a gold-like surface color, “Redwood” is a fine example of Lipton’s mature style. A sort of deconstructed vase-form supports a dense nest of spiky-curvy shapes. Anthropomorphic, even, to use a favored term of the day, “totemic,” the piece nonetheless resists any specific identification or interpretation.
A sibyl, for whatever it’s worth, was a female oracle of Ancient Greece. Archetypal symbolism or no, “Sibyl” is a strange object. Where much of Lipton’s mature sculpture displays open form — reaching out to embrace the world — this piece is oddly introverted, self-enclosing. Resembling a partially hollowed out vertical slab, a sloppy monolith, it bears a bulbous hole — out of which emerges a little cluster of twisty bits.
This is by any account a minor museum show. Yet it attests to the lasting power of classic abstract sculpture in an age of post-postmodern assemblages and conceptually-driven “statement” art. (Peruse the museum’s nearby Cornell faculty exhibition for an idea of what I mean.)
As drawn primarily from the Johnson’s own collections, the curatorial scope for a show like this one is limited by necessity. It would have been enriched considerably with a presentation of archival materials relating to the 1973 show — a history that would relate to the museum’s own upcoming 50 year anniversary. Still, Lipton’s sculptures stand up well against any of the modern or contemporary works currently on-view at the museum.
