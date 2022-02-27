ITHACA, NY -- Poised between working print studio and formal gallery space, Ithaca’s Ink Shop Printmaking Center is an ideal setting for what is known as “experimental” art. Like experimental music or film, experimental visual art seeks to continuously renegotiate the artist’s working methods and anticipated outcomes. At its worst, art of this sort can be self-indulgent or sloppy. At its best, it preserves a sense of dynamism and uncertainty in its resolved works.
For their first new show of the year, “Julianne Hunter: Ghost Collective” (Feb. 11-March 24), the Ink Shop offers a compelling, richly inconsistent venture into this territory. Hunter is the Shop’s 2021-22 Kahn Family Fellow. The annual fellowship honors the late H. Peter Kahn (1921-1997), an expert printmaker, book artist, and Cornell professor. It includes a stipend and studio access and concludes in a one-person show that is often a highlight of their gallery calendar.
A 2017 MFA at SUNY New Paltz, Hunter can fairly be called an “emerging” artist. Trained as a sculptor, she is attentive to the physicality of both the image and its support. Using and combining a variety of graphic techniques on commercial and handmade papers, she creates prints that are often reliefs. Sheets have been variously stretched, torn, cut, reassembled, embossed, and stained.
It’s an approach with characteristic risks and rewards. A comparison with another Ink Shop artist, somewhat arbitrarily chosen, may be instructive. Jenny Pope, a skillful woodcut printmaker, is known locally for her boldly colored, cartoon-like images of animals and nature. Her technique and style are generally familiar. They serve her rich narrative inventions. The risk in Pope’s work is a more-of-the-sameness, the reward an undeniable charm.
There’s considerable variety in “Ghost”: different techniques, series, and studios as well as a span of at least five years. (It would be helpful to have dates provided.)
The dotted grids that appear in many of Hunter’s more recent pieces here have an unexpected origin. Inspired by the collective nature of work in the print studio — and its denatured “ghosting” during this pandemic era — she has taken to printing from the rubber floor mats commonly used in such settings. As well as dirtiness, these leave strange embossed surfaces.
Recalling the modular grids and achromatic austerity of 1960s minimalism, “Lutum Multorum” represents a somewhat off-putting extreme. Two skewed mat prints, dirt colored, cover much of a sheet of chilly white handmade paper. The sheet also sports several linear tears, which interplay with the embossed forms.
It is on regular white printmaking paper that Hunter does her best mat prints. Pieces from her “Isthmus” and “Absorption Spectrum” series, amply represented, incorporate lyrical squiggles and stains of abstract monotype color, offsetting the grungy minimalism from the mats. (Her color monotype work sometimes recalls the figurative expressionism of fellow Ink Shop member Christa Wolf.) The embossments are deep, lending a pronounced sculptural quality.
Now abandoned and decaying, the upstate family home the artist grew up in forms the subject of a series dating back to her MFA period. Featuring grainy black-and-white photographs, taken by the artist and printed in silkscreen and photopolymer intaglio, these “Remnants” are suitably haunting. Her technique of printing on glued and sawed assemblages of print studio paper scraps adds unexpected flashes of found color to these otherwise monochrome pieces.
There’s much else here besides. Hung on a waxed thread stretched out near the front of the Shop, “35 Signs You Are Here” continues the theme of family memorial with small sheets of paper in gradations of indigo blue. They were made from a pair of blue jeans belonging to the artist’s late father. Two overscaled, vertical prints done in monotype and relief on Japanese Kitakata paper and left unframed anchor the other side of the gallery. Combining gridded and calligraphic forms, “Commution I” and “II,” both older works, are unabashedly lyrical.
I found much to admire here. This is an art that fascinates especially in fragments, in rich passages that don’t always cohere into larger statements. It may be argued that this is the point, that the sense of incompletion is its own fulfillment. Perhaps this is so.
Hunter is also a visiting critic and print studio manager in Cornell’s College of Architecture, Art, and Planning. Fortuitously, she is currently in two group exhibitions on campus. The Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art is showing her work as part of “Cornell Art Faculty 2022” (Feb. 5- May 8). She is also included in the Department of Art book art show “Bound Books Unbound” (Feb. 21- 25). The latter is on display at the Olive Tjaden Gallery, in Tjaden Hall — almost a stone’s throw from the museum.
Located on the second floor above the Community School of Music and Arts at 330 East State/MLK Jr. Street, the Ink Shop Printmaking Center is open from 1-6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday from noon-4 p.m.
