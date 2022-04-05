ITHACA, NY -- You may have visited the pop-up art exhibit that was in downtown Ithaca on the Commons for some time last summer. Due to popular demand, Ithaca’s BEYOND Art Collective is now back, but only open for a limited time.
Jump into the world of imagination and illusion by visiting the new interactive art exhibit, “Journey Beyond Time,” open April 6 to April 30 in Ithaca at the Cherry Gallery.
The experience includes 20 regional artists with new exhibit features ranging from a “Time Blender” to an “Enchanted Forest.”
Co-lead artist of the BEYOND Art Collective, Doug Shire, says this experience differs from the pop-up experience that was on the Ithaca Commons because this exhibit has a theme.
“What’s different about this exhibit is that there is a narrative,” Shire said. “There’s a back story that kind of ties the whole exhibit together.”
Doug says the main attraction of this exhibit is the Time Blender which allows people to travel into different “worlds.” The Time Blender sets the narrative of the exhibit because once you enter the machine, you have six different doors that lead to these “worlds” you can choose from.
Visitors can expect to encounter the following “worlds” during their experience:
- The Ancient Future
- The Crystal Cave
- The Wild Devonian
- The Enchanted Forest
- The Map Room
Doug expresses how interactive art experiences differ from the traditional realm of art because you yourself are part of the exhibit.
“I think that for too long people have been encouraged to interact with art by simply looking at it and feeling whatever feelings you have when you see an image, but art experiences that are hands-on, that invite you to touch and engage your senses and explore, are kind of like an all ages playground,” Shire says. “I think it’s a visceral way of having fun with art that really appeals to people broadly…”
A suggested donation of $5 to $10 is requested at the door for all visitors, but no one will be turned away.
Save the date for April 8, the first Friday the exhibit is open. Stop by the Gala Grand Opening event called “TIMELESS,” which will include a silent disco, local music producers and DJs from 8 p.m.-midnight. The event requires tickets to enter. Tickets cost $20 at the door or you can purchase ahead of time for $15 online at SeeBeyond.Art.
Can’t make the grand opening? You can visit on April 9 to enjoy not only the interactive art, but featured live music for free from 7:30-9 p.m.
The gallery’s operating hours will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon-9 p.m. The gallery will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doug says visitors can expect to spend about an hour at the experience venturing through the different “worlds.”
The Cherry Gallery is located at 130 Cherry Street in Ithaca and it is located on the first floor of the Arthaus building.
For more information, visit https://www.seebeyond.art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.