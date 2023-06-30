On walks through downtown Ithaca, it’s hard to miss the litany of painted murals, street art, and graffiti lining the walls of the city’s many buildings authored by the expansive community of artists and creatives who call Ithaca home. The first inaugural Arthaus Residents and Allies Exhibition, organized by The Cherry Arts, Inc. is providing a space for such artists while commemorating the work and life of an icon of the Ithaca art scene, Lost Cat.
The first inaugural Arthaus Residents and Allies Exhibition is a gallery of artwork completed by residents of the Ithaca Arthaus Apartments and members of the Open Art Hive, an inclusive and flexible art studio that relies on donated materials. Other communities represented by the art in the exhibition include unhoused community members, established artists, and Arthaus staff and volunteers.
Katie Sims, the marketing coordinator of The Cherry Arts, remarked on the exhibition’s ability to provide its artists with meaningful validation.
“The Cherry Arts’ role in [Ithaca Arthaus Apartments] is to offer [arts] spaces and arts programming,” Sims said. “This exhibit is a really exciting opportunity where we're really fulfilling that part of our role in the building by offering anyone who lives here, or friends, or people who come to the archive an opportunity to show their art in a public professional gallery.”
During the exhibition’s opening, which was held June 16th, the artists and other attendants came together in ways that the organizers did not predict. For instance, one artist, Gerry Monaghan, joined by others, began making chalk art in the rain just outside of the gallery. Another artist drew on found pieces of paper, which they placed around the exhibition like graffiti tags.
Samuel Buggeln, the founder and current artistic director of The Cherry Arts, drew a distinction between the Arthaus exhibition and more formal art shows. Unlike many of its counterparts, the first inaugural Arthaus Residents and Allies Exhibition encourages spur-of-the-moment actions from its attendees, which may otherwise be seen as disruptive.
“Someone was taking little pieces of paper and doing quick graffiti hits, and just tucking them [into places],” Buggeln said. “So it became… [a] responsive, in a moment, creative space … we don't see that sort of thing when we [bring] in a fancy artist from New York to show their work.”
The overarching sense of spontaneous expression was fitting given the intention of the organizers to commemorate the late Ithaca street artist Gavin Mahoney, better known by his alias, “Lost Cat.” Mahoney was an Ithaca local, known for his ubiquitous street art of a stick-figure cat to which he owes his nickname. Over his time in Ithaca, Mahoney sprayed Lost Cat graffiti tags all across the city, on countless walls, street signs, and sidewalks, among other make-shift canvasses. Mahoney’s art is propagated throughout Tompkins County, reaching areas such as Taughannock Falls, Groton, and even Cornell University, per an interactive map website that locates and logs his tags.
On a wall of its own hangs two of Mahoney’s prints, with his signature Lost Cat icon at the center of each one. A blurb situated next to the pieces calls Lost Cat “a powerful symbol of the celebration of individuality,” a claim bolstered by the panel completed by those Mahoney left behind in a tribute to his impact. Covering a wall of the exhibition sits a mural board in honor of Mahoney completed by his close friends.
Although this is only the first of many Arthaus Residents and Allies Exhibitions, Buggeln, Sims, and Jen Pearcy-Edwards, general manager of The Cherry Arts, are already considering the formatting of future exhibitions. Learning from the unprompted activities that artists engaged in during the exhibition’s opening reception, The Cherry Arts team hopes to give presenting artists more freedom of expression in exhibitions to come.
This year, The Cherry Arts organizers printed out info cards about art pieces on behalf of the exhibition artists. In the future, however, Pearcy-Edwards is looking into giving artists creative freedom over that part of the curation process as well.
““We don't have to force that structure onto a show like this that wants to be very responsive to quick artistic impulses,” Buggeln said. “So I think [it] will be really exciting to be able to make [the exhibition] even more flexible than it was this year.”
Christopher Walker is a reporter from the Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun’s summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times
Residents and Allies Exhibition, Cherry Arthaus, 130 Cherry Street, Ithaca, Sat., Sun. 1-5 until July 16th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.