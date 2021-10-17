A deep engagement with wood and with treeforms characterizes the sculptural work of Cornell Human Ecology professor and designer Jack Elliott. Ethically sourcing specimens locally and from around the world, Elliott makes minimal interventions intended to preserve their natural forms and raw textures. Strategic planar cuts and careful rearrangements — working with these already carefully curated “found objects” — create pieces of often beguiling attraction.
For “Laying in the Cut,” his current exhibit at SUNY Cortland’s Dowd Gallery (through Oct. 16), Elliott and gallery director Jaroslava Prihodova have assembled an impressively far-reaching retrospective. Covering the past decade or so in which Elliott has reengaged his undergraduate training as a sculptor, the show encompasses a range of works: small and large, wall-mounted and freestanding, and incorporating his work and skills as an architect and product designer.
Elliott comes to his current practice as a sculptor through his work as a maker of studio furniture that uses the natural forms of trunks, roots, and branches. A similar tension between found form and angular cutting characterizes most of his sculpture here — which is, however, distinctly non-functional.
The literal centerpiece of the Dowd show and a striking piece by any measure, “Stella” (the artist prefers Latin titles) derives its elaborately intertwining and buttressed roots and star-like cuts from a specimen of Cuban mahogany. (Native to Florida and the Caribbean, and difficult to obtain due to its endangered status, the artist was able to source a piece from Palau, in Micronesia, where the species was brought by Spanish missionaries.) Placed on its side on a low pedestal, the intricate, blackened forms of the trunk contrast with the flattened, cut-out constellations with their pale natural wood color and rings. The piece appears to move, to levitate — as if still alive.
Common to much modern and contemporary sculpture, Elliott’s work tends toward a sort of aggressive brutalism. Particularly in this regard, it was delightful to see a series of four small pieces incorporating tree roots and urushi: traditional East Asian lacquering. With the raw roots covered in glossy black and the planar cuts in polished deep red, the pieces have an unabashed elegance that serve as a welcome counterpoint.
In addition to the main Dowd Gallery space, Elliott has work in the surrounding hallways and in an underground gallery, where the work can also be viewed from a ground floor mezzanine.
The hallways highlight the artist’s work outside the realm of gallery art. “Nodes: The Verón Project” documents an architectural project constructed in the Dominican Republic in 2015. Using his adaptable and environmentally-friendly “Triakonta” system of bamboo struts and polyhedral metal connectors, Elliott and his student and local collaborators constructed an outdoor classroom. The Cortland display includes photo and text documentation as well as samples of the ingenious structure.
Two pieces in the underground space work with sliced log shapes to formally and metaphorically rather gimmicky ends. “Precaria,” aptly-named, is an eleven-foot-high piece composed of three sections of white ash stacked atop each other in a kind of staccato rhythm. Elliott attempts to conflate the ecological danger posed by the emerald ash borer beetle (an invasive species) with the precariousness — reminiscent of the work of sculptor Richard Serra — of the seemingly about-to-topple forms. It’s a heavy burden of “content” for such a visually inert piece.
Somewhat more interesting is “Ungula,” in red oak, which arranges sliced trunk shapes on the floor in an exercise in minimalist geometry. More compelling by a good measure is “Venus,” a subtly torso-like piece in white pine. The piece juxtaposes blackened “skin” with pale raw wood cuts suggesting truncated head and limbs — not the first time Elliott has worked with allusions to classical statuary.
This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that the Dowd has been open to the general public. A trip to the Cortland gallery is recommended to see this diverse, ambitious showing by a perhaps underappreciated local creator.
Viewers interested in a very different approach to abstract wood sculpture — more constructed, more polished, maximalist — would do well to check out “Roberto Bertoia: Reflections 2020,” at Cornell’s Milstein Hall (October 11 through 22). Although I have yet to see the show, the show of quarantine-era work by the art department professor promises to be an engaging one.
Located in the Dowd Fine Arts Center on the SUNY Cortland campus, the Dowd Gallery is open to walk-in visitors Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. with evening hours until 7 p.m. on Thursdays. The gallery operates a busy schedule of exhibitions and events, most free and open to the general public. See www2.cortland.edu/dowd-gallery/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.