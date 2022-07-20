The ordinary can spur wonder. In her book The Ecstatic Quotidian: Phenomenological Sightings in Modern Art and Literature, critic Jennifer Anna Gosetti-Ferencei writes that much modern art and literature help us step outside the everyday and experience ecstasy. She writes that, “Unfamiliarity, wonder and mysteriousness are both embedded in and turnings-away from familiarity and predictability. These turnings-away, our stepping outside the ordinary, do not leave it behind, but draw energy and vivacity from this deviation.”
This acute sense of everyday ecstasy animates the work of landscape and still life painter Vincent Joseph, who is new to Ithaca’s art community. For the State of the Art Gallery’s (SOAG) New Members Show 2022, he has been paired with mixed-media painter Carol Spence — long familiar locally.
Both artists partake broadly in the legacy of late 19th-century Symbolism. I have identified Spence’s work as a kind of “New Age” Symbolism. Most characteristically, she juxtaposes elements of montage and abstraction with ethereal female figures that might be priestesses or goddesses. It’s an approach intended to evoke the mysterious and the poetic.
Joseph’s acrylic canvases are more in the vein of French painters Jean-Édouard Vuillard and Pierre Bonnard, whose work of the late 19th and early 20th centuries transmuted Impressionism into something both intimate and otherworldly. Rather than occult iconography, color and light become the preferred pathways to ekstasis — literally Greek for “to be outside oneself”.
The painter recently relocated to Burdett, New York, after retiring from a career as a package designer. He comes out of a sophisticated artistic milieu based in New York City and Long Island, which includes such august figures as the allegorical realist Gabriel Laderman, the latter-day abstract expressionist Stan Brodsky, and — still working — critic Jed Perl.
His paintings at the SOAG are heavily indebted to the late work of Bonnard. Like his predecessor, Joseph combines and conflates indoor and outdoor, the tabletop and the garden, the decorative and the natural. And like Bonnard’s, Joseph’s paintings exist at least a couple of steps removed from the everyday pastoral scenes they appear to capture. Working from drawings — which would have been great to see here — Joseph invents color orchestrations and compositions that capture a sense of “being in the world” without literalism.
I was particularly struck by “Color Drawing 1” and “Color Drawing 2.” Both pieces capture an unfinished quality related to what underlies Joseph’s other paintings here. Broken, calligraphic contours; amorphous, often translucent color areas; and twisted, implicit panes offer a sense of animation that enlivens our appreciation of all his work.
A closer look at “Black Cloth” suggests the varieties of complexity embedded in all Joseph’s still-lifes and landscapes here. A larger, upright piece, it finds us looking down at a white-topped table bordered—around its top left and across the foreground—in black. Ordinary tabletop accoutrements take on individual personalities: a teal vase bearing an explosion of flowers, a tall bottle in pale blue reaching upwards, a basket and a bottle pair off, their cool, dark color-forms merging. Pieces of fruit—really little balls of color—dot the table, scarcely contained. Elsewhere, difficult-to-place patches of brick red, bright and dusky orange, pale purple and blue, jostle and swing.
Hung against the back wall of the main gallery, three figure paintings exhibit a different side of Joseph’s work. Painted in vivid reds, blues and yellows, “The Sower” derives its design from a medieval Norwegian textile the artist found in a book. “Marie,” based on a photograph of his mother as young woman, is Matissean and strange, both flatly painted and oddly sculptural.
Spence’s art is hard to get a handle on. Her unframed pieces on paper here variously combine painting, printmaking, calligraphy and collage — even decorative stitched lines.
There’s much to admire in Spence’s work: the eloquent delineation and modeling of her female heads and the sensitivity of many of her abstract and collaged passages among them. Still, one feels coerced. We’re to regard the obscurity of her lower case “s” symbolism and the seeming arbitrariness of her juxtapositions as signs of poetic profundity.
Perhaps this reflects intractable bias on my part, but I was most struck by the pieces in which her more abstract elements come to the fore. Hung side-by-side, “Emerging” and “Pentimento” are among the most striking. While most of her works here would be better off framed, the visibility of the rough-cut edges gives these two an object quality that complements their banded, geometric structure and intricate textures.
The new members’ show is a familiar tradition at the SOAG. And while the pairing here is less than provocative, it is informative see the gallery grapple with two modes that have considerable purchase in local art.
“New Members Show 2022”
Through July 31
State of the Art Gallery
at 120 W. State St./Martin Luther King Jr. St.
Open 12-7 p.m. Thursday and 12-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
