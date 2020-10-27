Before taking up portrait photography, local artist Jari Poulin was a dancer and choreographer. It’s a background that has served her well in her latest career. Working between commercial portraiture and various “fine art” series, she engages her subjects to create images evocative of feeling and movement. Alternating between artisanal printmaking techniques and the more usual digital methods, she brings a varied approach to her familiar, classical theme.
For her recent series, “Senses in Animate,” Poulin worked with a small group of models and props. Digitally layering multiple exposures and saturations of tone, these pictures echo Cubist paintings with their displacements of moment and perspective. They tend toward bright, citrusy colors and polished sheen — a contrast to the austere monochrome and antiquarian textures of some of her past efforts.
A selection of prints from the series currently fills the gallery at Artist Alley, located in the South Hill Business Campus: a busy hub of artists’ studios, including Poulin’s own. Originally slated to be held earlier this year at the Community Arts Partnership’s downtown ArtSpace, the exhibition was yet another victim of the current pandemic. In its current iteration, the show will be up indefinitely, with Poulin hosting periodic open houses. It’s also viewable by appointment.
Sets of framed prints encircle the gallery. The pieces (everything untitled) revisit a varied group of models. Among them are a young man with curly hair and a beard; a woman with spiky blond hair; a brown-haired little girl; and a young woman with ornate tattoos. The repetition of the subjects’ arms (lower bodies are cropped out) recalls portrayals of Hindu gods with their power and plentitude.
A group of small square prints give some of Poulin’s props their own star turn: yellow rubbery and red leather gloves, bells and a drum, a typewriter, an apple, an antique yellow book, flowers, a feather duster. While much of her work has a tasteful austerity (here mitigated by her use of sugary color), these deconstructed still-lifes have a distinctly postmodern brashness. Blocks of flat color, gray-and-white checkerboards (a sly nod to Photoshop), and stylized pixelation mark a departure from her signature lyricism. Here, it works well.
Three-dimensional and interactive pieces aim to engage viewers in a way that traditionally framed photos may not. Most compelling are four sets of tiny, toy-like wooden blocks pasted with matte-printed portrait images. Using black-and-white and relatively subdued color, these are rare specimens of interactive art that actually work. They evoke a sense of child’s play, echoing the original collaboration between Poulin and her models. Unfortunately, due to the current health crisis, visitors cannot actually touch or manipulate any of the work, but you can use your imagination.
Glossy variations of these blocks come across less convincingly. A larger-than-human scale set serves as a sort of signage for the show, fronting the wide glass window that introduces the gallery to visitors. Additional miniatures line up on a nearby metal support column. These all seem tawdry and ephemeral in comparison. While the matte blocks invite pick-up-ability, the gloss is off-putting, best kept behind glass where it maintains its allure.
In a statement accompanying the show, Poulin offers a quote from the medieval philosopher and theologian Thomas Aquinas: “The senses are a kind of reason,” he writes. “Taste, touch and smell, hearing and seeing, are not merely a means to sensation, enjoyable or otherwise, but they are also a means to knowledge—and are, indeed, your only actual means to knowledge.”
It’s an apt credo for a body of work that calls up both the difficult task as well as the pleasurable sensation of looking. These pieces also evoke kinesthetic movement — the viewers’ as well as the subjects’ — as well as sound (various musical instruments) and even scent (try smelling the wood blocks or imagining the fruit and flowers).
In addition to the Cubism of the early twentieth century, the artist’s multiple exposures have affinity with a contemporary direction in painting, a phenomena recently identified by critic and curator John Seed as “disrupted realism.” Sometimes influenced by photography, disrupted realist painters seek to break up the ubiquitous familiarity and easy fixations of the traditional portrait. Like them, Poulin challenges us to embrace the slipperiness of our perception.
