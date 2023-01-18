The latest, characteristically ambitious group exhibition at Corners Gallery takes inspiration from Katharine Harmon’s 2009 book “The Map As Art: Contemporary Artists Explore Cartography.” Out-of-print but well worth finding, the anthology presents work by a wide range of painters, sculptors, and other visual artist working with the map as motif, metaphor, and material.
Open through February 24, “Contemporary Mapping: We’re Still Here” follows up on a 2016 invitational of similar title featuring six mostly local artists. (Barbara Page, Masha Ryskin, Laurie Snyder, and Werner Sun all return.) For this year’s map exhibit, owner-director Ariel Bullion Ecklund has chosen the route of the open call show. The mixture of local, regional, and national artists is a characteristic virtue of Ecklund’s group curating.
Even before looking at any of the work, two broad directions taken by the 28 artists here may be predicted. Some of the artists, though surprisingly relatively few, work with cartography in the most literal sense: either working with traditional printed maps or reinventing their characteristic motifs through idiosyncratic personal language. There’s also a glut of abstract paintings and works on paper—some of them, unsurprisingly, more distinguished than others.
The abundance of abstraction raises a question: What makes it mapping? From Kandinsky and Mondrian to the present day, the link between abstract painting and landscape runs deep. The tendency of abstractionists towards oblique rather than literal depiction undoubtedly opens up space for a map aesthetic. Still, when we are asked to embrace fairly traditional examples of calligraphic, geometric, and expressionist abstraction as “maps,” we may feel that corners—excuse the pun—are being cut.
Julie Waltz-Stalker of Corning, who recently showed her work at Hector Handmade out on Seneca Lake, contributes the most compelling straight-ahead painting here, working in oil on board with a richly colored, gestural painterly approach. “Push Me/Pull You” and “Maybe This Time” are densely layered, suggesting botanical and geological forms and processes.
Though abstract, InShik Lee of Ithaca and Ellen Weider of New York City embrace a intimately scaled, clean cut, doodle-like aesthetic that feels more cartographic than that of other abstractionists here. Lee, trained as architect, offers particularly two particularly striking diptychs on paper. ”Map #11.21,” in black ink, contains densely tangled noodle-streets in two tiny circles while the two tone cut paper “Map Red 2.1” plays with negative and positive space.
Weider is perhaps better represented by her paintings, which were the subject of a solo show at Corners last spring. Here she shows two small drypoint etchings: the reductively geometric bright-purple “Parallel Universe” and the black ink “Map.” The tondo shape and engagingly wobbly grid of the latter conjoins her work with Lee’s.
Several artists take up the map theme more literally. Barbara Page of Trumansburg contributes a set of map-related entries from her ongoing “Book Marks” series of altered library checkout cards. As well, she offers “Sidetrack,” a richly colored painted collage map incorporating sewing patterns and map pins. Local art photographer Laurie Snyder is joined by her teenage grandson Amos Snyder Bergen. Recalling Pop Art at its most genuinely witty, Laurie shows her “USA Map,” composed of woven 16mm film strips. The younger Snyder offers an “Imaginary Ski Area Map,” pen on paper, which is as meticulously detailed and playfully convoluted as one might want a fictive map to be.
A few artists present photography, which can be thought of, albeit crudely, as the third broad tendency here. It seems an unlikely one. After all, what could be more different from the shifty, imaginary constructs of mapping than photography, which appears to give us a palpable approximation of brute reality?
Julie Nathanielsz of Ithaca and Ben Altman of Danby offer photo sequences, together exploring the public and private significance of land. Nathanielsz offers “After Noë,” two gridded montages, recollecting what appears to be a family wilderness exploration. Altman is known around town for his politically-driven photography: incorporating elements of installation, land art, and performance. For his latest series, seen tentatively here, he uses his own rural property as a canvas to explore Indigenous dispossession. ”I Own This Unceded Land” and “I Own This Stolen Land” ironically undercut the grand tradition in landscape photography.
This is a mildly disappointing show—at least for those of us with a peculiar affinity for this subject matter. Regular viewers of local group exhibits may recognize the difficulty in drawing year-after-year from the same pool of artists from in and around Ithaca. Artists are unlikely to take up mapping as a serious inquiry simply so they can enter another juried show.
Broadening the call helps considerably—again, this is one of Corners’ chief virtues as a gallery. And it says a lot as well that artists from Ithaca and the Finger Lakes can hold their own next to reputable names from New York City and across the country.
“Contemporary Mapping: We’re Still Here”
Corners Gallery
903 Hanshaw Rd # 3,
Ithaca
Tue.-Fri. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat 10 a.m-2 -p.m.
Through February 24
