Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.