ITHACA, NY -- Mythological and religious subjects have a longstanding resonance in Ithaca art. From New Age psychedelia to academic bookishness to diverse communities of belief and practice — a longing for otherworldly imagery and symbolism is a recurring interest.
Local pastel and charcoal artist Marcus Reed takes a characteristically literate, playful approach to mythic themes in his current solo show at The Gallery At South Hill. “Protect Me From What I Want” (Jan. 8 - Feb. 6) continues the gallery’s recent run of strong solo exhibitions while bringing in a distinct sensibility that may be unexpected to viewers expecting more of the abstract-leaning work on view through much of last year. In these works on paper, distinctly skewed “readings” of the lives of the saints mingle and merge with Tarot imagery.
Trained as an illustrator, Reed is part of a cadre of contemporary artists bringing illustrational styles and — often-eccentric and charged — narratives into the gallery. Working at a relatively generous scale and with a graphic and material density that rewards close looking, his work holds its own in the gallery while carrying us away from it. Reed’s work combines flattened, folk-art-like form and space; lucent, irrealistic color; and a love of intricate pattern. Whatever one’s familiarity with or interest in these (more-or-less) traditional stories, it’s hard not to be absorbed by their imaginative renderings here.
The bulk of the work in “Protect Me” consists of large, upright-format chalk pastel “paintings” in full color with charcoal underdrawing. The presentation is varied, with some pieces unframed, others behind glass in either minimal black strip frames or more elaborate designs.
“The Hermit (St. Mary of Egypt)” shows the acetic saint lying dead in the desert distance, her long white hair covering her naked, pale-blue-skinned body. The lion — said to have assisted Saint Zosimas of Palestine in her burial — appears comically in humanoid form, clad in a red pantsuit and gingerly holding a black shovel. He faces rightwards and yawns: seemingly in negligence of intricate, multi-colored stones lying almost undisturbed below as well as the panoply of finely drawn and richly hued incidents all around him.
A large, cyan-blue-skinned figure dominates the sunset landscape of “I’ll Give You Something to Cry About.” He(?) bears a squat, turtle-like head; what might be a suit of fur or feathers; and pale pink, clawed hands and feet. In one arm, the beast cradles a pale, silvery pink swan. In the other, he holds a pair of shears with which to do violence to the majestic bird. Strange owl or gnome-like creatures crowd the lower right of the image — as if planted in the ground.
Reed is also showing a number of mostly smaller black-and-white charcoal drawings. “St. Mary Magdalene (Queen of Wands)” and “St. Margaret (to whom do you pray?)” — the latter accented with pale yellow pastel fleshtone — juxtapose blank white paper areas with intricate patterning in charcoal pencil. “St. Thérèse (The Sun)” is particularly striking: the microcosmic detail on her bodice and jewelry, the precision and animation of the flora, the oddly discombobulated fragments of landscape.
For “Nonce (Hour of the Monkey),” a landscape-format charcoal, Reed has smeared a midtone over his more linear drawing. A wolf-headed figure in a dark, flowery dress crouches amidst a grassy, hilly landscape. An arm outstretched, she holds what appears to be a (human?) heart over a distinctly animate tree stump. What is the arcane ritual being performed here?
This is a rich show — both entertaining and genuinely challenging. What could have been an exercise in preciousness or pedantry instead blends enchantment and wit with suggestions of something darker: of violent cruelty and disordered embodiment.
After a December-January interlude of mostly indiscriminate catch-all group shows — including the GSH’s own disappointing “Small Works Invitational” — it’s an encouraging sign that at least some local galleries are getting back into weightier fare. Of particular note is Trumansburg painter and multi-media artist Barbara Page, who is showing a collection of (rephotographed) art magazine collages at Corners Gallery. “Iterations” opened last week and runs through Feb. 26.
Looking forward a few weeks, Cornell’s Johnson Museum of Art is currently scheduled to reopen to the public on Feb. 5 (but check for updates). The calendar is as diverse and ambitious as one might expect from one of the country’s leading academic art museums. Of particular note is “Taking Shape: Abstraction from the Arab World, 1950s-1980s.” Organized by New York University’s Grey Art Gallery and exhibited there before the pandemic, the exhibit was originally supposed to show at the Johnson back in 2020 — an apt measure of how badly the coronavirus has disrupted the museum world.
The Gallery at South Hill is open Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 12-4 p.m. It’s located in “Artist Alley” at the South Hill Business Campus, 950 Danby Rd across from Ithaca College.
