ITHACA, NY -- Scrolling through the Upcycled Lamps by Jon Jensen Facebook page is like digging through a treasure chest — you’re not quite sure what you’ll find next, but you know it’s going to be good. Jensen, now retired but formerly the executive director of the Park Foundation and with a long career in environment, philanthropy and non-profit work, started upcycling lamps in an…unusual way.
His father-in-law was an amputee — he had his left leg amputated when he was 8, and lived his entire life with a prosthetic. About 10 years ago he passed away, and then about a year ago the family was cleaning out his mother-in-law’s attic and found one of his former prosthetic legs. She was going to throw it away, but Jensen decided to make a lamp out of it — inspired, of course, by the famous leg lamp from the movie “A Christmas Story.”
“So I made this thing, it is somewhat bizarre since this is a real prosthetic leg, and I gave it to his son,” Jensen said. “I had so much fun doing it that I thought, ‘what else could I turn into a lamp?’”
Turns out, just about anything.
He’s since made lamps out of a popcorn machine, a vintage Sewmore portable sewing machine, a Polaroid camera from the late ‘60s, a globe, a cowboy boot, a lockbox safe, a Spiderman figurine, a Cuisinart hand mixer, a Barbie styling head, a Tonka fire truck... Truly, the list goes on and on.
He recently made one for his sister-in-law using her high school marching band clarinet. He said he likes the idea of upcycling these sentimental items into something functional.
“It was getting dusty in a case and now it can sit in a living room,” he said.
Jensen said he finds interesting items from places like ReUse in Ithaca, garage sales and antique stores. Plus, people will just give him things like projectors, cameras, fans or anything else they have laying around.
“So now we’re a year later and I have like 65 lamps,” Jensen laughed.
He also notes that the lamps are made of 95% reused materials, with exceptions made only for little things like nuts and bolts.
“Consequently, things are a little quirky,” he said. “Shades are a little stained, it’s not fancy brand new stuff, so it’s part of the reuse-recycle movement in that sense.”
Jensen doesn’t have a background in the arts or construction of any type, but he said he’s always been “kind of a home handyman.” However, despite the lack of formal training, Jensen said figuring out how to create the lamps is pretty simple.
“You just have to figure out where to put a hole, run the wire and mount it on a base,” he said. “I’ve learned tips and techniques as I go. Some are easier and some are more difficult.”
One of the difficult ones he’s currently working on is a large-scale locomotive from a train set. It’s 13 inches long and about eight inches tall, and Jensen said winding a wire through something of that size has proven to be a challenge.
He also mentioned a trumpet that his friend asked him to turn into a lamp that he just wasn’t able to do.
“If it was a bugle, I could have done it,” he said. “But a trumpet is a very complex set of tubes, and I couldn’t figure out the wiring.”
Jensen occasionally takes commissions from friends, but his upcoming pop-up shop at Center Ithaca will be his first real foray into sales.
“We’ll have as many lamps as I can plug in. Hopefully I won’t brown-out downtown Ithaca,” he joked.
The pop-up shop starts Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. with wine and live music, and Jensen said he’s hoping to sell a lot of them and be able to rebuild his inventory.
“Right now they’re clogging up my house. My wife said either the lamps go or you go,” he said, laughing.
Despite his wife’s joke, Jensen said she’s been very supportive and they currently have about a half-dozen of his lamps that they’ve decided to keep. One of them is made out of a section of a tree that was chewed on by a beaver. He found it while he was about 14 years old when he was camping and finally, after all these years, found a use for it.
“I’ve hung on to that hunk of wood since I was 14 and I’m 68 now,” he said.
He and his wife also have one sitting in his kitchen that’s a southwestern-style chimney, about 20 inches tall, with a bulb up top like a traditional lamp, and with a second flicker bulb inside of the chimney.
“We’ll never get rid of that,” he said. “[My wife] is quite happy to pick and choose lamps.”
Jensen said since he started to make lamps and post them online, the community in Ithaca has been “tremendously supportive.”
“Every time I post a lamp just to show what I’m working on, I get wonderful comments from friends and artists in town,” he said. “It’s been incredibly gratifying. It’s quite a supportive community for this.”
The pop-up shop will be at Center Ithaca from Dec. 3-5. The shop will be open 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 for Gallery Night, Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 5, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. It will also feature special guests Rebecca Barry, who creates handcrafted figures, and Casey Martin, who will be showcasing photography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.