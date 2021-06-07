ITHACA, NY -- Moving into summer, Ithaca’s exhibitions scene continues its stop-start pattern of the past year. While several galleries are either closed or offering nothing new in May and/or June, some signs of a renewal may be gleaned.
The brightest light of this would-be post-pandemic season is the revival of The Gallery at South Hill, under the new direction of local abstract painter Michael Sampson. Drawing largely from the studio roster at Artist Alley in the South Hill Business Campus — where the gallery is situated — Sampson has assembled a promising calendar of reputable but often under-exhibited local artists.
For the gallery’s first new show since last summer, Sampson has recruited Andrew Paine, a sophisticated non-figurative painter as well as an experimental musician with a local following. “Andrew Paine: Recent Work” remains up through June 20 with unusual Friday and Saturday late hours anticipated to expand to Sundays shortly.
While Ithaca has its fair share of estimable abstract painters, much of their work is palpably constrained by the long-established genre-ization of abstraction. As a no longer radically new mode of working, abstract art has acquired a familiar bag of tricks.
Which is not to say that Paine work isn’t in an identifiable lineage. There’s a tradition, going back a century, of abstract — and semi-abstract — painting making use of unusual materials to create varied and alien landscapes of texture. Going beyond collage, artists as varied as Paul Klee, Jean Dubuffet, Antoni Tàpies, and Larry Poons have pushed the material presence of painting in often exhilarating ways. Like much of this work, Paine’s own evokes a sense of the human — or animal —body without need for literal portrayal.
Working in this tradition, Paine uses a variety of “non-art” materials in his art and non-painting techniques in his painting. His pieces, all of them untitled, use acrylic on board or panel, but also incorporate such media as latex, cast plaster, fiber, burlap, and Styrofoam. He creates a kind of relief sculpture, inviting tactile associations while remaining first-and-foremost pictures. The paintings, most of them on square or near-square supports, feature irregular build-ups, which invites close looking from varied angles.
Although not primarily a colorist, Paine uses color in effective, sometimes daring ways. His paintings are typically near monochrome, sometimes almost colorless. The effect is to highlight their rich sculptural presence, which would be enough to keep things interesting here. Nonetheless, unexpected, subtle accents of hue add immeasurably to the complex, layered experiences that these works engender.
A generous selection of larger pieces have been arranged around the left-side and back wall of the gallery. Most of these are still of modest size by contemporary painting standards.
Two of Paine’s largest pieces, hung in the middle of the back wall, are of particular interest. Using acrylic and latex — his materials feel bonded, however applied — in black and turquoise, he creates two distinct texture-worlds. The square on the left, slightly smaller, incorporates dark purple color and plaster as well as strands of fiber, giving the piece the feeling of a bandage placed over blackened flesh. The right side painting, more placid, suggests waves in an ocean, seen from above.
The right of the gallery is devoted to irregular groupings of smaller, sometimes tiny, pieces, arranged for the most part by overall color. Although perhaps intended as preparatory or provisional works, they are frequently as striking as his larger pieces, especially taken in sets. Particularly striking color groupings include a distinctly archaeological cold white, a silvery gray, a mottled black-and-white, a pale pink and warm gray, and reptilian green-and-yellow.
These are marvels of tone, texture, hue, and metaphorical evocation — amplified by their eccentric hanging.
Ithaca’s varied arts audiences remain all-too-often isolated from one another. As represented by musician-promoters including Bubba Crumrine (Ithaca Underground) and Elijah Joseph Weber-Han (The ElectroZone), the city’s predominantly rock-oriented experimental music community has a lively following that ought to be the envy of the mainstream gallery crowd.
