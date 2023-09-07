The Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art at Cornell University has towered above Ithaca since it opened atop East Hill on May 23, 1973. Over the last 50 years, the museum has brought a little bit of culture and history from across the globe to the City of Gorges.
The museum offers free admission for everyone and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week except Monday. On September 23, the museum will hold an open house event to celebrate its 50th anniversary from 1 pm to 4 pm.
The Johnson grew out of the A.D. White Museum, established in 1953 after William Chapman gifted Cornell with over 3000 prints and drawings from the 16th to 20th centuries in 1947. Johnson Museum Director Jessica Levin Martinez has said that the gift represented “a core of a collection that necessitated and gave energy towards establishing a museum.”
As the university continued to obtain art, the need for more space to display its collections became apparent. Following a multi-million dollar donation from Herbert Fisk Johnson Jr. (owner of the S.C. Johnson company), the university hired world-famous architect I.M. Pei to design the new museum.
Before he died in 2019, Pei contributed to the designs of buildings like the John F. Kennedy Library, the National Gallery of Art, and the famous Louvre Pyramid in Paris. At the museum's grand opening, Pei said, “Before, when you looked north across Library Slope, all you could see was sky and trees, and you can’t beat that…To put a building, there was a challenge we couldn’t resist.”
To celebrate the half-century anniversary of the building, Martinez said that the museum has put together an exhibit called “50 Years; an Anniversary Celebration.” Martinez has called the exhibit “exuberant” and said that it will continue to be on display on the first floor throughout the rest of the year.
“We feature work in the collection from the mid-1960s through the 1970s. There's also a section that includes footage from the 1973 dedication events,” Martinez said. She continued saying that “an entire gallery wall dedicated to pop art” and that there’s also a focus on thinking about the legacy that “land art” has had on the museum.
Martinez added that “there's another whole body of work created by feminist artists in the 1970s, and we've been working hard to acquire works made in that time period.” According to Martinez, “It's an exuberant show that showcases our history and inspires us to look forward in new ways.”
“I think what's unique about the slate of shows this semester is that it moves from radically local to super global,” Martinez said.
She continued, “We have a collection of over 40,000 works of art from ancient times to the present. So when I look at that, I think we have the voices of artists from around the world and through time, all speaking to us so that we can learn more about our future.”
“We are able to bring a bit of the world to Ithaca, and sharing that with our broad community is a great impact that we make over time,” Martinez said.
In addition to bringing a global perspective to the city, the museum provides local schools with a wide variety of educational opportunities.
According to Martinez, “Every year, we have about 6,000 K-12 students come into the museum.” She said that teachers have the opportunity to work with Cornell faculty to decide how “the works in the museum can support what’s happening in the classroom.”
“Our work with local schools has been significant in the region, not just in Ithaca, but more broadly in our county,” Martinez said.
Regarding how the Johson could evolve over the next 50 years, Martinez said that there is potential for the museum to be more transparent about the process of how it functions. Martinez said, “For a long time, this museum and others have been all about the polished final presentation of the galleries, but what’s unique about the Johnson Museum and our potential for the future is showing our back of the house and how we do things.”
Martinez added that the nearly 100 undergraduate students who work at the museum have “brilliant ideas” that “push [the museum] in new directions,” so “our opportunity is to listen to them.”
According to Martinez, “Museums are changing very quickly, and I think this really exciting generation will push museums into new directions.”
