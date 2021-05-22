Long known for clay, the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse renewed its devotion to the medium in the ‘70s. Under the recently deceased director Ronald Kuchta (1935-2020), the museum made a strong commitment to ceramics as a contemporary art.
Now extended through July 4, “The Floating Bridge: Postmodern and Contemporary Japanese Ceramics” explores a roughly two decade period when the museum’s collecting priorities converged with a generational shift in the way many of the country’s ceramists conceived their art. Artists born in the middle decades of the twentieth century shifted away from the self-conscious folk traditionalism that defined the previous generation. They embraced a then radical individualism as well as a cavalcade of international influences.
Assembled by the Everson’s ceramic curator Garth Johnson and drawn primarily from the museum’s extensive collections “Floating Bridge” aims to link this broadly defined post-war generation — emblematized by Sodeisha, an association founded in 1948 and dissolved 50 years later — with work being made by younger artists today.
Despite the avowed individualism and radicalism of many of these artists, variations on familiar vessel forms abound. These range from quite traditional to distinctly avant-garde.
Other Japanese ceramists of the period delved into abstract and surrealist sculpture. Two “Form of the Earth” stoneware pieces (1988) by Shiro Hayami (b. 1927) combine joined pillow-like forms with subtle but rich facture. The Japanese-born American ceramist Jun Kaneko (b. 1942) is known for his exploration of painterly surface effects — an approach he puts to compelling use in “Sanbon Ashi No. 1” (1960-68), a three-legged stoneware creature of sorts.
Other ceramists here respond to characteristically post-modern art movements such as assemblage, Funk Art, Pop Art, and Process Art. Mishima Kimiyo (b. 1932) and Nakamura Kimpei (b. 1935) both deploy trompe l’eoil (“fool-the-eye”) technique to parody contemporary mass culture. The latter’s “An Unselfish Articulation of Form” (1989), in earthenware, is a stunning piece of realistic mock assemblage.
On-loan from the Syracuse University Art Museum, a small selection of vessels highlight the mingei (“folk craft”) aesthetic popular in the early to mid-twentieth century. With their rustic, austere surfaces and conservative forms, they illustrate a point of departure for the more eclectic approaches here. Pieces by acknowledged masters Hamada Shoji (1894-1978) and Kawai Kanjiro (1890-1966) fit unobtrusively alongside works by anonymous potters working in traditional kiln centers.
Contemporary works borrowed from the Jason Jacques Gallery in New York City bring the (loose) historical narrative into the twenty-first century. Born in the seventies and eighties, these young ceramists often eschew any readily identifiable sign of Japanese identity or tradition.
Working in porcelain, Katsuyo Aoki (b. 1972), engages in elaborate Baroque pastiche — that well-worn postmodern trope — while Osamu Kojima (b. 1973) mimics geological landscape in stoneware and glass. More compelling is an untitled porcelain and stone piece (2015) by Takuro Kuwata (b. 1981), one of the most influential younger artists, displaying his signature punk insouciance. Atop a wrinkled, golden colored mound rests a painterly rainbow splash — crowned by what resembles a turd.
***
Finishing up this week (through May 21) at Point of Contact Gallery near Armory Square, a section of the Syracuse University graduating MFA student exhibition “Carrying the Thick Present” devoted to “fabulation” is also worthy of notice. (The other two, covering “intimacy” and “trauma,” are not open to the general public due to COVID-19.)
The show includes otherworldly, frequently compelling work in sculptural installation as well as video and film. I cannot do justice to the six young artists here but I wanted to highlight the work of Catherine Spencer, who is doing highly interesting work in the juncture between abstract painting, mixed-media sculpture, and installation.
Covered in metallic sheeting and bathed in luridly colored lights, her walk-in sculpture room “Subliminal Stimuli” has a glam, sci-fi aesthetic rooted in the work of Post-Minimalist artists like Eva Hesse and Keith Sonnier while nodding to contemporary digital culture. Larger individual sculptures, abstract but evoking the body, incorporate such unlikely materials as a broken sink base, garden cages, bed sheets, yarn, and electroluminescent wire — the latter offering a sense of “drawing” with light. Smaller foam pillows, spray-painted and “made special” with sequins and embroidery are scattered and suspended.
All-in-all, an immersive object-setting, rich both in overall atmosphere and variously-scaled details that invite continued exploration and reverie.
