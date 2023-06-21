Over the past two weeks, Ithaca celebrated Pride Month with its most centralized and expansive event series to date. Ithaca Pride Week, produced by a committee of local organizers in collaboration with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, included over 20 events, from parties and parades to book clubs and comedy shows.
Ithaca Pride Week coincides with Pride Month, a nationwide designation to commemorate and celebrate the LGBTQ community each June. Pride-themed events have taken place in Ithaca for decades, but according to Pride Committee chair Tilia Cordata, this year marked a milestone for the organization.
“The exciting thing about this year is the fact that it was so much more collaborative,” she said.
Pride Week featured a range of events accommodating diverse identities, times, and community interests. This past weekend, the DIA sponsored a Pride Parade, Block Party, and vendor fair after postponing them for a week due to dangerous air conditions. On Tuesday, Crissi Dalfonzo from Cornell’s LGBT Resource Center held a workshop on healthy relationships. Deep Dive hosted a Pride send-off party on Friday, featuring local performer Femme de Violette and Cornell-based organization Pole Posse.
Cordata, a local organizer and drag performer has taken the lead on centralizing Ithaca Pride for the past five years. In the summer of 2019, she coordinated Pride-related events alongside relevant organizations, including Finger Lakes Pulse, Planned Parenthood, and the LGBT Resource Centers at Cornell University and Ithaca College.
Over the next two summers, Cordata oversaw virtual and hybrid Pride events. The DIA got involved for the first time with 2022’s in-person events. This year, Cordata led the Pride Committee as they organized the official 2023 Pride Week.
“The committee fostered a lot of collaborations and a lot of relationships that I don’t think would have automatically happened,” she said, “because it did connect the two universities and the local organizers, which don’t often cros-pollinate.”
The committee included LGBTQ community members and representatives from collaborating organizations. Cordata described it as an “open group,” which met every two weeks this year to plan Pride events. They developed a program with the DIA and collected safer sex supplies to hand out, but the organizations and leaders involved planned their specific events independently.
Comedy on the Commons offered “Stand-Up for Pride,” a group show of LGBTQ comedians, on June 13. It featured headliners Madeleine Smith and Kendra Dawsey, acclaimed performers based in New York City, alongside local acts. According to Comedy on the Commons organizer Kenneth McLaurin, the event was the largest at Cinemapolis that night.
Arielle Johnson, who hosted and performed, said that she pitched the idea of LGBTQ standup for this year’s Pride. Comedy on the Commons co-organized several events with local LGBTQ organizations before the pandemic. McLaurin expressed that affinity-themed comedy shows can draw the Ithaca community together.
“It’s a great way for people who don’t have a lot of experiences around LGBTQ issues to come and hear personal experiences,” he said.
Johnson stated that LGBTQ comedy shows allow people to share their own stories in an entertaining, inclusive way.
“I think the way to get the most interesting, most original comedy about an identity group is to have people who are from that identity group doing the comedy,” she said, “because they actually know what it’s like to experience being that person and what’s funny about it.”
Although Johnson organized and sponsored the event through Comedy on the Commons, she expressed appreciation for the central Pride Committee. Their collaboration contextualized “Stand-Up for Pride” within a larger program and helped to promote the show.
Elisabeth Nonas, a local author and creative writing educator, hosted the first of three LGBTQ fiction writing workshops during Pride Week. Nonas has published five books, including several novels and the writing manual Story Workout; she taught about screenwriting and emerging media at Ithaca College. Her wife, Nancy K. Bereano, founded the famous feminist and lesbian publisher Firebrand Books, previously headquartered in the Ithaca Commons.
Since her retirement in 2019, Nonas has led workshops at the Tompkins County Public Library. She proposed an LGBTQ writing workshop in response to the national rise of anti-LGBTQ legislation this year.
“Given what’s going on around the country, I felt I had to do something,” she said. “And since I’m a writer and a teacher of writing, it felt like this was a political act for me.”
Nonas clarified that the Pride writing workshops operate like any other. They don’t focus solely on LGBTQ themes within the writing.
“It’s about creating a space for LGBTQ people to come and tell whatever story they want to tell,” she said.
Next year, Cordata said that the Pride Committee wants to start planning even earlier. They hope to register as a formal organization with the capability to manage their inventory and finances. They’ve put together an online merch store that will run throughout the year, funding future Pride events.
Cordata stated that the committee wants to make Pride as inclusive as possible and recognize the centrality of LGBTQ people of color. She noted that the first Pride parade in New York City took place a mere 53 years ago; creating Pride traditions and fighting for LGBTQ rights is an ongoing process.
Cordata expressed that Ithaca is developing its version of Pride, rather than copying major cities. She stated that organizers have paid attention to what Ithaca’s specific LGBTQ population wants and where the city may fall short.
“We’re not trying to model our pride off of New York City’s Pride or Chicago Pride or anything like that,” she said. “We’re trying to create something unique to our community that supports our community in a way that we need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.