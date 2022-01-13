ITHACA, NY -- Founded and directed for three decades by the late Beverly McLean, the Mini Print International Exhibition has been held biennially since 1985. Beginning with the 19th (2016-17) edition, Ithaca’s Ink Shop Printmaking Center has taken over organization of the juried show. Featuring works no larger than four inches square, the exhibit draws entrants from around the world.
The “21st Mini Print International Exhibition” (Nov. 5 - Jan. 27) was originally postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic. The show is characteristically eclectic, with printmakers working in both digital and more traditional print media. Each artist chosen is represented with up to four pieces.
The prize juror is the legendary Dan Welden, known for inventing the non-toxic Solarplate print method as well as assisting numerous famous painters with their printmaking. (He’s also a distinguished artist in his own right, as attested by his show of prints from his experimental “Aesop’s Fables” series at the Shop last October.)
With nearly all of the numerous tiny pieces here in identical black-edged box frames, a certain monotony can set in if one is not especially attentive to what is particular in each artist’s approach. In the eyes and hands of an ambitious artist, a miniature picture can be a world unto itself. Which is to say that there’s a lot more here than one might have expected upon first entering the modest gallery.
Jim Pearson, awarded first place for “A Small Drama: Rapture,” is also showing “Jealousy” and “Greed” from the same series. Incorporating fragments of unrecognizable photographic imagery and drawing with a mouse, these black-and-white digital prints evoke apocalyptic cityscapes in their dizzying proliferation of detail.
Pat Bacon contributes a pair of fine photogravure prints. Her upright format print “Roots IV” captures a copse of birch trees, roots exposed, as if huddled together. “Super Moon” — square like most of the prints here — is more abstract, with a large celestial circle plugging the upper left and a splay of branches projecting up and outwards from the opposite corner. Both are silhouetted, bright against a black background.
Catch-all shows like this one become more interesting when you are able to pick out threads connecting multiple artists. Several artists here are working with a monochrome tonalism. Thom O’Conner contributes third place winner “The Sisters” — a photogravure with drawing-like grain, blurring, empty intervals, and asymmetry — as well as “The Tower,” using the same technique. Cleo Wilkinson is a specialist in mezzotint, which involves a laborious subtraction of highlights from an evenly applied dark tone. “Then” (honorable mention) shows the head, shoulders, and bare upper back of a young boy from behind while “Inception V” shows an egg resting on a spot-lit table or shelf.
As with many fine art print shows, black-and-white or limited color is typical here. Several artists, however, contribute strikingly coloristic works. Among these are the intricate patterning and Buddhist iconography of Chaivut Ruamrudeekool’s screenprints and the — improbably miniaturized — abstract expressionism of Bernadette Madden in her monotypes.
There’s much else here of merit besides. Ink Shop member Kathleen Friedrich contributes several experimental process prints, including the second place “Looking Down II.” Fellow member Leslie Ford offers “Layers” “1,” “2,” and “4”: dense, austere textured-color abstractions in monoprint collagraph. DeAnn Prosia is showing several sharply observed cityscape etchings. Using the unusual technique of wood engraving, Takanori Iwase’s “Waiting at Dusk” is a river landscape laden with dramatic chiaroscuro and expressionistic lines.
More and larger work by members can be seen (through Jan. 15) at the gallery’s concurrent “Holiday Print Sale.” A sale is not a formal exhibition but it is hard to complain about the opportunity to peruse often-exceptional works by such Shop members and guests as Greg Page, Craig Mains, Jenny Pope, Maddy Rosenberg, Zevi Blum, and Julianne Hunter.
“21st Mini Print” is the most consistent, and likely the strongest overall, of several juried and invitational group shows crowding Ithaca’s gallery calendar this month and last. Visitors to the Ink Shop would do well to check out the “Annual Open Exhibition: Pandemic Edition” at the Community School of Music and Arts — conveniently right downstairs. Curated by accomplished local painter Jessica Baron Warner, the show includes work in a wide range of media and styles.
It is, by tradition, a populist production, with all entrants guaranteed acceptance of at least one piece. Connoisseurs will find things to dislike — nonetheless, there are several bright spots and seeing the two shows together will offer the casual gallery-goer a decent sense of the varieties of art being made and exhibited in Ithaca.
Located on the second floor above The Community School of Music and Arts (330 East Martin Luther King Jr./State Street) The Ink Shop Printmaking Center will be reopening Jan. 13 following a holiday break. They are otherwise open Tuesdays through Fridays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
