As a praiseworthy category in contemporary culture, “art” has accumulated a range of presumed values and significances: ranging from social prestige to the abstruse intellectual claims of some theorists. That is all fine—more or less.
But, at least for some of us, art is something else before it is any of that. It is a pleasure for the senses and for the mind. It is a journey to some nebulous somewhere else that is somehow projected onto or through the ordinary physical world. It brings us back to life.
Such sensations and feelings overcame this viewer following sustained immersion in Melissa Conroy’s new show at Cornell, “Listening in Slow Motion.” Conroy is a senior lecturer in the university’s Department of Fiber Science and Apparel Design, located in the College of Human Ecology. She is showing a generous selection of recent knit textiles and works on paper this month in the college’s Jill Stuart Gallery. (It runs from Feb. 7 to March 1.)
Conroy is a specialist in knit design with a background in painting. She graciously negotiates the sometimes-vexed territory that has opened up between art, craft and design and their respective uses and status. Recalling modernist master weaver Anni Albers’ training (at the famed Bauhaus in Weimar Germany) with the visionary painter Paul Klee, she translates motifs and gestural intuitions back and forth while allowing her choice of physical medium its own intelligence and intention.
“Slow motion” refers to the lengthy process involved in the design and execution of textiles. Drawing and painting, in contrast, can be fast and spontaneous — as they are here. Using her department’s “hand” knitting machines as well as a computerized Shima Seiki device, Conroy has created a range of functional and “decorative” pieces. They join unframed abstractions on paper in a thoughtful meditation on texture, image and process.
Begun in 2019 as a drawing-a-day exercise, Conroy’s works on paper variously combine black and colored inks, watercolor, and white gouache (opaque watercolor). Using brushes and a metal-tipped cartridge pen, as well as gravity-pulled dripping, each piece unites intricate pattern with a constrained but often-vibrant palette. Though very much in her own voice, they recall the efforts of Klee and other artists who have incorporated “doodling” into their abstract-leaning painting. Landscapes of tiny dashes and scribbles provide a sort of drawn understructure for larger, painted dots or bubbles in translucent or opaque tone. Playful titles like “Under the Influence” and “Separation Anxiety” abound.
Conroy’s work in yarn here encompasses small, wall-mounted pieces and larger freely suspended works, as well as a series of dresses exhibited on a small grouping of mannequins. I cannot bring to this work the kind of technical knowledge that I do with regards to drawing and painting but it is evident that her expertise and range here are large.
It is in her freely suspended, hand-knit works that Conroy most forcefully engages a dialogue with her pieces on paper. Each see-through piece incorporates — an analogy to the body is irresistible — a variety of densities and textures, the latter recalling an abstract handwriting.
A pair of “Stitch Notation” hangings exemplify this beautifully. In one, a diaphanous white background sets off horizontal cursive lines in black, crimson, pale pink and green, red-orange, blue-gray, and brighter white. A taller piece, featuring a regular pattern of densely looped horizontal rows, starts out all white at the top and becomes heavier as the eye travels downwards, with darkening gradations of red-to-purple.
Her digitally fabricated pieces here fit more comfortably in the “design” box, with their impersonal facture and schematic or uninflected color. The most engaging of these incorporate elaborate geometric structures that bend and distort unpredictably. One untitled free-hanging, in a solid-magenta unlike anything else here, is richly sculptural.
Five mannequins wear computer-plotted two-tone dresses featuring variations of Conroy’s elaborate “stretch mark” design: one in black-and-white, the others in the artist’s favored red-and-purple. (It is echoed in “Stretch Mark,” an ink on paper drawing in the gallery.) Featuring finely detailed horizontal zig-zags, one imagines that they are as fun to wear as they are to look at.
“Listening” is a strong show by any worthy measure. That Conroy is relatively new to Ithaca and to Cornell (she started teaching here in the fall of 2019) and that this is her first local solo show makes it a must-see for serious followers of local art.
Unlike in more customary fine art gallery settings — where the work is not supposed to match the couch — most of the pieces here are grouped together by their overall color, which occupies a relatively narrow range. Red-purple-pink and blue-black-gray are the main anchors. The suggestion is of a delightful visual music flooding the entire gallery.
Located in Cornell’s Human Ecology Building, The Jill Stuart Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
