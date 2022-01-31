ITHACA, NY -- Founded in San Francisco in 1962 and based out of New York City since 1967, Artforum magazine has long been part of the furniture of contemporary — in particular, self-avowedly “contemporary” — art. Known for its distinctive 10 ½ x 10 ½ inch footprint and glossy, often garish visual content, the publication has been both widely read and widely mocked. At least half of each phonebook-thick volume is composed of advertisements for major commercial galleries — a tradition that has led New York Magazine art scribe Jerry Saltz, not altogether unfairly, to describe the publication’s ads as the “porn” of the contemporary art world.
Painter and mixed media artist Barbara Page, long based in Trumansburg, is known for her eclectic and often offbeat series. “Iterations: New work by Barbara Page,” is now on view (Jan. 15 – Feb. 26) at Corners Gallery in Cayuga Heights. She has often worked with collage in her previously exhibited paintings. This is the first local show of her “AdForum” photocollages, which use the work of other artists published in the journal as their raw material. She has been working on these for several years although all the pieces here are from the past year or so.
Photocollage as a fine art dates back to the Dadaism and Surrealism that came to prominence in Europe in the years following World War I. An offshoot of the slightly earlier Cubist collage of Picasso and Braque, artists took disparate fragments of often mass media imagery, assembling improbable fictions of an often polemical or dream-like nature. What was once a novel and transgressive mode of picture-making has long been absorbed into the artistic—and popular—mainstream. Nonetheless, when done artfully, its unexpected juxtapositions maintain a power to delight and provoke.
Like some classic photocollage artists, Page rephotographs her work rather than showing her original cut and glued configurations. As products of the digital photo era, the printed imagery on show at Corners has gone through many stages of on-screen and analog manipulation. It originates in paintings, drawings, photographs, and the odd sculpture by presumably reputable artists. (Alas, this provincial art reviewer was only able to recognize a few — which apparently places me above the artist herself.)
Some pieces here hit a bit harder than others. Among the most memorable are a couple that emphasize bright, flat color and abstract design over readily recognizable imagery. “AMuse” (the title derives a bit of text hidden in the upper left corner) juxtaposes an irregular, squarish shape — composed in areas of flat colors and mixed pattern — against a similarly hued but more intricately detailed backdrop of photographic and painterly textures. Similarly, “Fringe Benefits” suggests a Pop version of Matisse’s cut-outs, with boldly colored torn and cut shapes in a seemingly casual but evocative layering.
But the dominant “theme” here is the endless borrowing and re-borrowing from high and low culture that has characterized mainstream “contemporary” art in its post-Pop condition of the past half-century or so. There’s something a bit tedious and academic here, even in Page’s characteristically lively iterations.
Examples abound. “About Face” manages a density that strains legibility but eventually snaps into focus. A small propeller aircraft — recalling the artist’s self-mythologizing history as a pilot — occupies the right side of a strip of solid red “sky.” Below: images of a mosaic, an antique map and Albrecht Dürer’s (1504) engraving of Adam and Eve express an imagination seemingly overfull. Imagery becomes texture.
Cartoon animals, some already “appropriated” as high art, are given yet another rerun in pieces like “Seeing Red,” “Framed,” and “Mickey March.” “Stealing Thunder” nicks the drum insignia from “Sgt. Pepper” — recalling British Pop artist Peter Blake’s ingenious photocollage cover from that high-low mashup of the artist’s twenties.
“Iterations” is made up of unabashedly minor work. (This is part of the fun of following Page’s strategically wide-ranging oeuvre.) The formal design element of most of these pieces is strong enough — perhaps stronger than some of the contemporary artworks being “sampled.” The metaphorical and imaginative resonances of the juxtaposed imagery are entertaining and witty and the social commentary is not overplayed.
This is the first show at Corners since owner Ariel Bullion Ecklund let go of her design shop experiment, “the living room,” a few weeks ago in order to refocus her diverse efforts as artist, framer, and gallerist. By the looks of things, she is still getting the gallery back in order.
One might have hoped for a larger show — particularly given the fact that excess is, in fact, the central theme of this work. Also valuable for us dedicated Page-watchers would have been if this new work was contextualized with a few older photocollage prints. Or, even better, her collage paintings, which would have offered viewers a greater sense of the material presence that lurks behind her manipulations of image and sign here.
Corners Gallery is located at 903 Hanshaw Road in Ithaca. It’s open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Friday, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday.
