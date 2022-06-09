ITHACA, NY -- The Handwork is an artisan cooperative where participating artisan members can sell their crafts. These works include woodwork, glasswork, photography, jewlery, prints and leather goods. The Handwork is owned, operated and staffed by its artist members. The last two years have affected Handwork’s staffing and operations, however.
“COVID brought a myriad of changes to Handwork and to the members of our co-op at the time. During this time of change, we said goodbye to some members who moved on to other priorities and pathways, some choosing to keep their work in our shop on consignment but were not able to staff the store. Since facing changes with COVID, opening our brand new online store and having some membership turnover, we decided to put out a Call for Artists in July 2021,” Jill Hoffman, marketing and interim operations manager, said.
Following this Call For Artists, several new members have joined Handwork. They all come from a variety of artistic disciplines, bringing in new perspectives and refreshing the space:
Anna Pausch is a print maker. Growing up in the Finger Lakes, she fostered a love of hiking from a young age. This connection to her environment reflects itself in her prints, which often feature natural elements such as butterflies inked onto bandanas or chanterelles on paper.
Pausch is also an educator who hosts painting classes. She makes jewlery, such as woodblock earrings, too.
Betsy Gram is a ceramic artist. When she was in high school, she discovered clay ceramics and proceeded to earn a BFA in Ceramics from Penn State University in 1999. Her plates, bowls and mugs often feature scallop waves and other intricate geometric patterns in a mix of neutral and primary colors.
Gram is also an instructor at the Clay School of Ithaca, a community pottery studio. You might also find her at artisan markets throughout the Finger Lakes.
Katherine Solomon is a photographer. She had worked as a fashion and portrait photographer in NYC, but did animal portraiture since high school. Last year she moved into a farm in Spencer, NY, enabling her to return to her passion. Her portraits are often up-close images of her subjects and the resulting images are so lush that they look like paintings.
Solomon takes interest in photographing any animal. She is also available for booking any personal portraits.
Kari Zelson Robertson is a ceramic artist. She enjoys the medium’s ability to serve as functional art that can serve as an enhancer when sharing food with others, or when decorating a space. Her ceramics are often of charcuterie boards, platters, cups, serving bowls of all sizes, appetizer trays, vases and bottles.
Robertson continuously gains artistic inspiration from water. This inspiration manifests into the asymmetric lines and touches of blue in many of her pieces.
Lisa Gillis is a painter and polymer clay artist. Gillis takes familiar natural elements, such as mushrooms, snails, bugs, and leaves, and injects them with renewed vibrancy. Her painting prints are eye-catching, featuring natural designs of abstract still life in fluorescent layers of gouache paint.
Gillis’ polymer clay pieces are often of utensils with designed handles. These handles, too, mimic the bright imaginative designs of her paintings, such as a ladybug on a blue polymer clay knife.
Mark Tucker is a found object artist. He primarily collects stones, but also uses bones, shells and wood to compose his artworks. He had began making found object art in 1997, when he had went to Cayuga Lake’s Long Point State Park with a group of friends and came home with stones he had collected.
Tucker’s artwork at the Handwork features human profiles made out of stone. They are playful, evocative of childhood nostalgia.
Renee Baum is a leather maker. Together with her husband Joe Chicone, they founded Uncle Joe’s Saddlery and Forge. Their partnership combines Chicone’s saddle-making skill with Baum’s aptitude for textiles and pattern making. The resulting goods are of fine-quality, carefully pieced leather.
The leather goods that they sell in the Handwork include leather handbags, wallets, accessories and drink cozys. Many of these goods are also vibrantly coloured in a variety of distinctive solid shades.
Handwork accepts membership applications throughout the year, from January to September. Local and regional artists are welcome to apply and if accepted, are required to work two full days of shift time at the shop. While on staff, they have the opportunity to connect with customers and other artisans at the store.
To learn more about membership at Handwork Co-op, people can visit the website at www.handwork.coop/pages/apply.
