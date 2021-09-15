ITHACA, NY -- Approaching the stairs to Ithaca College’s Handwerker Gallery — located on the first floor of the school’s Gannett Center library building — look to the right. An elegant but unassuming hammock-like rope structure sprawls across most of the building’s width, wrapping itself around two tree trunks as well as a pair of slender wooden posts — deceptively placed behind a third, central trunk, which has been left free.
The piece, entitled “Limb Loop,” is the work of Ithaca College (IC) art professor Paloma Barhaugh-Bordas, with installation help from some of her printmaking students. It highlights her commitment to collaboration with people and plants as well as working between artistic media. The image of the net is one that reappears in her work.
Barhaugh-Bordas is one of two IC faculty currently having one-person exhibitions at the Handwerker, which reopened early this month after being closed to the general public for a year and a half. (Both run through Oct. 13.) Her show, “Thicker Than Forget,” features an unpredictable medley of prints, watercolors, and mixed media pieces. She is joined by fellow assistant professor Mehreen (Lali) Khalid, whose “First Light, the Skylarks Sing” complements her striking portrait photography with video and sound pieces. Both artists explore currently fashionable themes of displacement and “identity” in strikingly distinctive ways.
Barhaugh-Bordas, who describes herself as being of mixed Latinx and European ancestry, was trained in printmaking. She has stated that she was drawn to the medium for its populist and political associations as well as it’s repeatable qualities. For “Forget,” she is showing framed silkscreen and watercolor works on paper, as well as larger pieces on freely hanging fabric. Her imagery is variously hand-rendered, photographed and pressed from natural specimens.
“Tipping Twice” is the more muted and decorous — and immediately appealing — of two larger, suspended pieces. Printed in silkscreen on paper mounted to muslin, the panorama runs several feet and juxtaposes photographic imagery of a forest lakeside with the imprint of netting. Resembling a deconstructed quilt, “Kick,” takes a funkier approach with its jumble of leaf and forest images printed with dye sublimation on mesh and cyanotype on cotton. Both pieces offer quirky but affecting metaphors for the strangeness of human intervention in nature.
A row of flag-like “Tree Shrouds” span the window-lined front wall of the gallery. Printed in mostly single-color monotypes on squarish sheets of indigo-soaked fabric, these resemble abstract expressionist paintings at first glance. Closer inspection reveals unmistakable evocations of trunks and thickly textured bark — an invitation back outside.
Drawing off of her own experiences as a Pakistani immigrant, Khalid brings palpable empathy to her recent series portraying Muslim-American immigrants in ordinary American, mostly domestic settings.
An accompanying untitled sound piece — best heard from underneath the speaker umbrella in the middle of the gallery — provides the uneasy socio-political subtext. Interviewed subjects offer narratives of uncertain belonging and sometimes pointed critique. It’s a subtext that the artist leaves otherwise unspoken.
Unframed inkjet prints, moderately sized and larger, line most of the walls, establishing a simple but effective rhythm. Khalid’s subjects, identified by name and time in this country, vary in age, gender, and — to some extent — race. Their poses and presentation vary as well. “Jarra, 40 Years” portrays a middle-aged Black woman in a purple dress standing amidst brightly lit trees and grass. The image is striking for its frontal, matter-of-fact presentation but most of the artist’s work here takes less obvious routes.
Khalid succeeds amply in her stated intention of humanizing her immigrant subjects, often villainized in American culture as dangerous “others” and blamed collectively for tragedies like 9/11. Given the generally liberal and progressive slant of the art crowd, it’s hard not to imagine better venues for the “message” of this work — still, it is affecting and beautiful.
Four video screens offer an oblique counterpoint to Khalid’s photographs. “Split,” a split-screen and “Kites, circling,” a triptych, offer a technically modest but undeniably fascinating loop of nature in motion.
The Handwerker has a strong commitment to exhibiting faculty and it is interesting to see together the work of two younger teaching artists, both recent (pre-COVID) hires.
Khalid will be giving a gallery talk this Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. She will also be launching a new monograph of her work, “Home. In My Heart, Beating Far Away,” here on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
